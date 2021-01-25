Rivals Inter Milan and AC Milan meet on Tuesday in a big-time clash at the Giuseppe Meazza in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals. Both of these teams made the semifinals last season, but only one will get there in their first of two meetings over the next month. The two clubs will meet in Serie A play in February. They currently rank first and second in the league table, with AC Milan at the summit.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Jan. 26

: Tuesday, Jan. 26 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Giuseppe Meazza -- Milan, Italy

: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza -- Milan, Italy TV: None

None Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Inter +110; Draw +240; +240 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

AC Milan: The 3-0 loss to Atalanta on Saturday showed a few things, mainly just how much space this team is giving up in attack. Atalanta are a high-powered side, but Milan were much too slow to close down and made too many silly mistakes. Inter Milan can make them pay in the same way, so the focus must be to keep players in front, close down in numbers and be smart about getting the ball cleared quickly.

Inter Milan: Inter just got through some pretty tricky matches showing inconsistency. They beat Juventus but then can't score on Udinese days later. Saturday's match saw them struggle with Rodrigo de Paul in the middle, and their 61 percent possession yielded just four shots on target. With Milan likely holding a deep line, the creative passing in the final third must be better.

Prediction

Inter kick Milan while they are down, making it back to the semifinals. Pick: Inter 2, Milan 1