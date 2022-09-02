AC Milan and Inter Milan meet again at San Siro for the first time since Rossoneri won the Scudetto last May, meeting on Serie A Matchday 5. The rivalry's intensity is now at its highest in years, and this creates an incredible atmosphere around this historic match where both managers really need a win. Inter won the league two seasons ago, AC Milan won it last season, and the winner here will have a ton of momentum in the title race this season. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sep. 3 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: AC Milan +185; Draw +215; Inter Milan +160 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

AC Milan: Stefano Pioli won't count on Ante Rebic, who is still out with an injury, while Divock Origi is back and will probably be on the bench against Inter Milan. American International Sergiño Dest, who arrived at the club on Deadline Day from Barcelona, will be called by coach Pioli but won't start the derby since Davide Calabria will start the match. Charles De Ketelaere will be back in the starting eleven alongside Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud, while on the left side the only doubt is between Alexis Saelemaekers and Junior Messias.

Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi, with Romelu Lukaku out injured, will pick one striker between Joaquin Correa and Edin Dzeko to play with Lautaro Martinez, who rested in the first half against Spezia. The major doubt is about Alessandro Bastoni, who was not at his best against Spezia and was on the bench to begin. Federico Dimarco, who started really well this season, is ready to take his place as left center back. On the left wing, if Dimarco plays in the back, Matteo Darmian is likely to start here.

Prediction

Both sides will be more scared to lose the match rather than to win it and this might have an influence on the final result with both playing cautious late on. Pick: AC Milan 1, Inter Milan 1.