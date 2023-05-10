Hometown rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan will face off in the 2023 UEFA Champions League semifinals on Wednesday on Paramount+. These teams know each other well since they share a play space, but haven't played each other in the Champions League in 20 years. More recently, the two sides split their two-game season series in Italian Serie A and the Nerazzurri got the 3-0 victory in the Supercoppa Italiana on Jan. 18. AC Milan are unbeaten over their last eight matches, while Inter have won four straight in league play. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest AC Milan vs. Inter Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter as the +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) on the 90-minute money line, with AC Milan listed as the +205 underdogs. A draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. AC Milan

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan date: Wednesday, May 10

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan time: 3 p.m. ET

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Inter Milan vs. AC Milan

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.45 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+3.64).

For AC Milan vs. Inter Milan, Green is picking Inter to draw no bet for a -140 payout. The expert admits that both sides have had similar seasons and are getting hot at just the right time, with Napoli already locking up the Italian Serie A title. Green also points out that the hometown enemies are even in their head-to-head matchups.

That said, Inter has the advantage up front with Lautaro Martinez and Romelo Lukaku finding their former chemistry and firing on all cylinders.

"AC Milan are stronger defensively, but Inter boast superior firepower, so it promises to be a tense and gripping clash," Green told SportsLine. "It could be tight, but Inter have more quality in attack, and that could ultimately give them an edge on Wednesday." Stream the game here.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Champions League.