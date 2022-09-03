Two of the fiercest rivals in Italian Serie A will square off Saturday in the 2022 Milan Derby as defending league champions AC Milan face hometown foe Inter Milan on Paramount+. The reigning champs are looking to repeat last season's success and enter Saturday's Milan Derby 2022 having kept a clean sheet in their last two games, although they also had to settle for a scoreless draw against Sassuolo in their last outing. Meanwhile, Inter is on a mission to overcome their rival this year and enter Saturday's match full of confidence following a 3-1 win against Cremonese on Tuesday. You can catch all the action when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy is set for 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest AC Milan vs. Inter Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter Milan as the +155 favorites (risk $100 to win $155) on the 90-minute money line, with AC Milan as the +175 underdog. A draw is priced at +235 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Inter Milan

Inter Milan vs. AC Milan date: Saturday, September 3

Inter Milan vs. AC Milan time: 12 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. AC Milan live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for AC Milan vs. Inter Milan

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his Serie A best bets since the start of 2022, going 52-28 in his last 77 picks, returning more than $1,700 for $100 bettors.

For AC Milan vs. Inter Milan, Sutton is picking both teams to score for a -150 payout. The expert knows these clubs are heavy contenders for the Scudetto this season and that Saturday's match can set the tone for the rest of the campaign.



Sutton is also confident that Inter's offense could break AC Milan's current streak of shutting out their opponents. In addition to defeating AC Milan in four of their last five meetings, Inter's offense also packs a punch that is hard to contain.



"Lautaro Martínez ranks second in Serie A with three goals in his first four games and he's a clinical finisher when given the slightest bit of space," Sutton told SportsLine. "Inter Milan will certainly miss Romelu Lukaku (flexor injury), but Edin Dzeko looked lively in the victory over Cremonese on Tuesday."

