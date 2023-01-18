The Supercoppa Italiana reaches its pinnacle on Wednesday when Rafael Leao and AC Milan face off against Lautaro Martinez and Inter Milan in the Supercoppa final on Paramount+. These teams enter Wednesday's match at the tops of their games, sitting in second fourth respectively on the Italian Serie A table. AC Milan is looking to get back into the win column after settling for draws in their last two matches. Meanwhile, Inter have no losses across all competition since returning from the World Cup break, most recently topping Verona 1-0 in Serie A play. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code SERIEA.

Kickoff from King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia is set for 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest AC Milan vs. Inter Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter as the +160 favorites (risk $100 to win $160) on the 90-minute money line, with AC Milan as the +180 underdogs. A draw is priced at +225 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. AC Milan

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan date: Wednesday, January 18

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan time: 2 p.m. ET

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Inter Milan vs. AC Milan

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Supercoppa Italiana picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For AC Milan vs. Inter Milan, Sutton is picking over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -130 payout. The expert notes that the Over has hit in seven of the last nine matches between this hometown rivals, so Wednesday's match should be a high-scoring one.

It should also be an entertaining match given the high level both of these rivals are playing at. AC Milan has scored two goals in each of their three league games since the World Cup break, while Inter are second-best in the league with 38 goals scored over 18 matches this season. Their last matchup back in September resulted in a 3-2 victory for AC Milan, and this match should offer the same level of intensity. Stream the game here.

