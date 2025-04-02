Hometown rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan will meet in the 2025 Coppa Italia semifinals, with the first leg of the competition taking place on Wednesday. The Nerazzurri sit atop the Serie A table and have been dominant in matches across all competition, winning their last five matches overall. The Rossoneri haven't fared as well this season and are 13th in the league table, although they defeated Inter 3-2 in the Suppercoppa Italiana and drew against them, 1-1, when they last met in league play on Feb. 2.

Kickoff at San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for 3 p.m. ET. Inter are +105 favorites (risk $105 to win $100) in the latest AC Milan vs. Inter Milan odds, while AC Milan are +220 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Inter vs. AC Milan picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Here are Sutton's Coppa Italia picks and predictions for AC Milan vs. Inter Milan on Wednesday:

Both Teams To Score & Over 2.5 goals (-105)

BTTS has hit in each of the last five meetings between these teams, with the last clean sheet being a 1-0 win for Inter in Champions League play in 2023. The expert adds that both teams have scored in seven straight fixtures across all competitions for AC Milan. While Inter's defense is one of the best in the league, they have also conceded at least one goal in four of their last six matches overall.

