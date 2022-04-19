Inter Milan's pursuit of rival AC Milan at the top of the Italian Serie A table comes second to the two clubs' match on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Coppa Italia. Neither team was able to gain an advantage in the first semifinal matchup on March 1, but their next meeting will be their third clash since the start of the Italian Serie A schedule. Olivier Giroud scored both goals for AC Milan in the only win either team notched against the other on February 5. You can see what happens on Tuesday when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET from San Siro in Milan, Italy. Inter Milan is the +110 favorite (risk $100 to win $110) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Inter Milan vs. AC Milan odds, with AC Milan the +275 underdog. A draw is priced at +235 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. AC Milan

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan date: Tuesday, April 19

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan time: 3 p.m. ET

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan streaming: Paramount+

Coppa Italia picks for AC Milan vs. Inter Milan

Before tuning into Tuesday's match, you need to see the AC Milan vs. Inter Milan picks from European soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated over $37,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For AC Milan vs. Inter Milan, Green is picking both teams to score at -115 odds. The past few matches between the two clubs have been played conservatively, with two draws in their last three games. However, in two of those three fixtures, both sides have come away with goals. In their 26 total matches in Coppa Italia, the Rossoneri have an all-time edge on goals scored, 34-24.

Milan and Inter have the fifth- and seventh-most shots in the tournament thus far at 45 and 44, respectively. Both also have a healthy goals-plus-assists per 90 minutes in the competition, with AC Milan at 3.9 and Inter at 3.0. AC Milan dominated in its last match, a 2-0 Serie A win over Genoa in which it took 58 percent of the possession, hit on 82 percent of its passes, and put five of its ten shots on frame with goals from Rafael Leao and Junior Messias. Meanwhile, Inter Milan has enjoyed a potent attack over its last three matches and has had seven different goal-scorers over its last four outings.

"The Nerazzurri are on a three-game winning streak, but AC Milan is also in fine form right now, so we could witness another tight clash between these historic rivals," Green told SportsLine. "Inter is the top-scoring team in Serie A this season, and it has not drawn a blank since that 0-0 draw with AC Milan on March 1, so it will give the Rossoneri's young defenders a tough challenge."

