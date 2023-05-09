Two bitter rivals square off in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final showdown when AC Milan battle Inter Milan on Wednesday afternoon. The sides are also in a heated battle in the Italian Serie A table, with Inter Milan in fourth place with 63 points and AC Milan fifth with 61. Inter Milan advanced to the semifinals by defeating Benifica 5-3 on aggregate on the strength of a 2-0 win on April 11 and a 3-3 draw on April 19. AC Milan, meanwhile, outlasted Napoli 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw on April 18. AC Milan defeated Napoli 1-0 on April 12.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+ at the San Siro in Milan, Italy. Caesars Sportsbook lists Inter Milan as the +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140) in its latest AC Milan vs. Inter Milan odds, with AC Milan the +210 underdogs. A draw is priced at +215 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Inter Milan vs. AC Milan picks, you need to see the UEFA Champions League predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, he has been red-hot, going 112-77-6 for a profit of $3,800 for $100 bettors. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down AC Milan vs. Inter Milan from every angle and just revealed his Champions League picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Inter Milan vs. AC Milan:

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan spread: AC Milan +0.5 (-170), Inter Milan -0.5 (+140)

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan over/under: 2.5 goals

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan money line: AC Milan +210, Inter Milan +140, Draw +215

ACM: AC Milan have a goal differential of plus-16 in Serie A action

INT: Inter Milan have scored 62 goals in Serie A play, the second-most

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan picks: See picks here

Why you should back Inter Milan

Forward Lautaro Martinez helps power Inter Milan, and has scored a team-high 19 goals with five assists in 34 appearances in Serie A action, including 25 starts. In Saturday's 2-0 win over Roma, Martinez had one assist. Previous to that, he had back-to-back two-goal matches. In last Wednesday's 6-0 win over Verona, he scored two goals and added an assist on four shots, all on target. The 23-year-old from Argentina is in his fifth year with Inter Milan, and has scored 97 goals in 230 overall appearances.

Forward Edin Dzeko has played well of late, posting a pair of goals in last Wednesday's win over Verona. He took six shots, including three on target. In 31 appearances, including 18 starts, he has nine goals and three assists. The 37-year-old is in his second season with Inter Milan, after spending the previous six seasons with Roma. In his time with Inter Milan, he has 30 goals in 95 overall appearances, including 22 in 67 Serie A matches. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back AC Milan

Forward Rafael Leao has become AC Milan's top scoring option. He leads the side with 12 goals and seven assists in 32 appearances in Serie A action, including 25 starts. In a 2-0 victory over Lecce on April 23, he scored both goals on three shots, including two on target. The 23-year-old from Portugal is in his fourth season with AC Milan, and has scored 40 goals in 159 overall appearances during that span. Leao is questionable for Wednesday's clash with a muscle injury.

Forward Olivier Giroud is second on the side with eight goals and five assists in Serie A action. Giroud scored AC Milan's lone goal in a 1-1 draw with Napoli on April 18 in UEFA Champions League quarterfinal action, and added an assist in Saturday's win over Lecce. He has five goals and two assists in UEFA Champions League play. The 36-year-old Frenchman is in his second year with AC Milan, scoring 27 goals in 79 overall appearances. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Inter Milan vs. AC Milan picks

Eimer has broken down the Champions League match from every angle. He has locked in two confident best bets for AC Milan vs. Inter Milan, while also offering a full breakdown of this matchup. See his Champions League picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Inter Milan vs. AC Milan on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in AC Milan vs. Inter Milan have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is up more than $3,800 on his soccer picks since the 2022 World Cup, and find out.