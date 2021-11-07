Sunday's meeting between AC Milan and Inter Milan sees some high stakes in the Derby della Madonnina rivalry. "Hosts" Milan are seven points clear of "visitors" Inter who are defending Serie A champions and badly in need of making up the ground on their bitter rivals and SSC Napoli at the summit. This promises to be unmissable as the maiden installment of this globally renowned grudge match between Milan's two leading sides on Paramount+.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Nov. 7 | Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 7 | 3:45 p.m. ET Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Milan +210; Draw +270; Inter +120 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Milan: Stefano Pioli's men are on a seven-match winning run in Serie A with just two points dropped all season to remain level with Napoli in the early title race. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is now back in action, but it has been Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud leading the way with four goals each while Brahim Diaz has netted three times. The Rossoneri will be keen to avenge their 3-0 humiliation back in February.

Inter: Simone Inzaghi's men have won four of their last seven but dropped points in draws with Juventus and Atalanta and were beaten by SS Lazio in Rome. Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez have 12 goals between them while Joaquin Correa adds an additional four. The Nerazzurri won this 3-0 last time out.

Prediction

Milan to take revenge over Inter and push them further out of title contention. Pioli's side are more consistent despite their UEFA Champions League form issues while Inzaghi's men struggle to beat the biggest sides in Serie A this season.

Pick: Milan 2-1 Inter.