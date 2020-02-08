AC Milan vs. Inter Milan: Serie A prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

One of the best rivalries in world soccer writes its next chapter on Sunday as Inter Milan hosts AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina. Inter is in the thick of the title race in Serie A while Milan is hoping to boost its chances of qualifying for Europe next season on the back of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Serie A: Inter vs. AC Milan

Date : Sunday, Feb. 9



: Sunday, Feb. 9 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Guiseppe Meazza



: Stadio Guiseppe Meazza TV channel : None



: None Streaming: ESPN+

Storylines

Inter: Three straight draws were snapped with a win last weekend at Udinese, but now its time to buckle down ahead of a brutal stretch. Inter hosts AC Milan before facing Napoli in the Coppa Italia semifinal first leg on Wednesday. After that, it's a trip to an in-form Lazio before Europa League play and then Juventus on March 1. We'll learn plenty about this team in that stretch, and they must be more clinical in front of goal. they waste too many chances and allow other teams to stick around. They cant do that over the next month of they want to contend for trophies.

AC Milan: Milan has found a bit of stability since the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, not losing any of the seven matches while picking up 11 out of 15 points. That only has this team in eighth place with 32 points, but they are potentially just a win from being in the top six and back in the European spots. The top four is only seven points away as well, so there is plenty to play for and the vibes are positive.

Prediction

All square after 90 minutes as neither climbs the table as a result. Pick: Inter 2, AC Milan 2