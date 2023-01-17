AC Milan and Inter Milan will face each other in Saudi Arabia to win their first trophy of the 2022/23 season. At the King Fahd International Stadium of Riyadh a special edition of the Derby della Madonnina will take place and will definitely be a game that will shape the current status of the two sides. There is only one point of difference between the two teams in the Serie A table: AC Milan are currently second with 38 points, while Inter Milan are fourth with 37 points (same points as Juventus). The first match between the two clubs this season took place on September 3. when the Rossoneri managed to win 3-2 against Simone Inzaghi's side.

Last season they were both involved in the Scudetto race until the very last matchday of the season, when AC Milan managed to win their first Scudetto in eleven years. Inter Milan, on the other hand, were able to win two trophies the year after they won the Scudetto with Antonio Conte. Inzaghi started off his first season as Inter Milan manager by winning the last edition of the Supercoppa Italiana against Juventus with a late winning goal scored by Alexis Sanchez and later the Coppa Italia once against Juventus on May 11.

The Supercoppa Italiana sees the winner of the Serie A's title AC Milan playing against the winner of the Coppa Italia's winner of the past season. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Jan. 17 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Jan. 17 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : King Fahd International Stadium -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

: King Fahd International Stadium -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS Sports Network | Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan +185; Draw +230; Inter Milan +150 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Talking points

The game in Riyadh will be Inter's eleventh involvement in the Supercoppa Italiana after first competing for the trophy in 1988. The Nerazzurri have won it on six occasions: in 1989, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2021.

Milan have taken part in the Supercoppa twelve times, emerging victorious on seven occasions: in 1988, 1992, 1993, 1994, 2004, 2011 and 2016.

Inter and Milan have faced each other in the Supercoppa Italiana just once: the Rossoneri won 2-1 at the Beijing National Stadium in 2011 thanks to the goals scored by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Kevin Prince Boateng after the opening one scored by Wesley Sneijder.

In their ten involvements in the competition - seven of which were between 2005 and 2011 - Inter have played extra time on four occasions, beating Roma on penalties in 2008 and winning within 120 minutes the other three times. This was the case last season as they came from behind to beat Juventus at San Siro thanks to a Lautaro Martinez penalty and a 121st-minute goal from Alexis Sanchez.

Prediction

Inter Milan come from a positive start of the new year when they also won against Serie A leaders Napoli and only drew against Monza. AC Milan, on the other hand, drew against both Lecce and AS Roma and were eliminated by Torino from the Coppa Italia. The Nerazzurri are in better shape and should be the favourites this time, but a derby it's always a different game and anything can happen. Pick: Inter Milan 2 AC Milan 1