Inter are on the verge of the Champions League final's doorstep with a convincing 2-0 victory at AC Milan on Wednesday in the semifinals. Two goals in the opening 11 minutes by Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan put the blue side of Milan in full control, meaning they can lose the second leg by a goal at home and still advance.
But who were the top performers in this one? Here are our player ratings.
AC Milan ratings
By Jonathan Johnson
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Mike Maignan
90
Was given little chance on either Inter goal and it could have been worse had it not been for the post. The Frenchman did deny Mkhitaryan and Dzeko later in the game to arguably keep Milan in the tie.
6.5
(DEF) Davide Calabria (c)
82
The home skipper was beaten for Dzeko's opener and also dubious on the second Inter goal. The Italy international went down the other end and went close with a flicked effort, but defensively it was a struggle all night.
3.5
(DEF) Simon Kjaer
59
The Danish veteran suffered a rough start and never really recovered before being hooked. VAR saved him from the ignominy of conceding a penalty which was a lucky break for an otherwise woeful Milan back line.
4
(DEF) Fikayo Tomori
90
Milan's most consistent defender, but the Englishman was still well below his best. The central unit as a whole should have been tighter on Mkhitaryan for Inter's second and Tomori picked up a second half booking too.
5.5
(DEF) Theo Hernandez
90
Not at his usual marauding best, but that owed much to Milan's poor overall defensive solidity. Pioli may well look to tap into his attack-minded approach more for the second leg with little left to lose in the tie.
5
(MID) Rade Krunic
90
The midfield really failed to function in the first 45 and his booking before half time reflected much frustration -- especially after Bennacer was forced off. The second half was a bit better, but still far below what the Rossoneri would have expected in terms of midfield dominance.
4.5
(MID) Sandro Tonali
90
It was a game of two halves for the talented Italian midfielder. He arguably should have done more to prevent Mkhitaryan from bursting into the box to double Inter's lead, but he also hit the post with a well-hit effort of his own. Tonali and Krunic fared better in the second half, but were worse for Bennacer's absence after a dreadful start.
5.5
(MID) Alexis Saelemaekers
60
Struggled to truly get into the game and perhaps that owed much to the fact that he replaced Leao in the XI which was a hot topic pre-game. The Belgian lasted an hour, but Pioli will be hoping for Leao's direct approach in leg two.
5
(MID) Ismael Bennacer
18
Forced off injured just 18 minutes in, he was one of few bright spots for Milan on a tough evening. Arguably, had he not gotten hurt, Milan's midfield might have righted itself faster than it did.
6
(MID) Brahim Diaz
82
He barely registered for the first 20 minutes although he got on the ball a few times later in the half. Apart from flashing a shot wide in the second half, it was a difficult outing.
4.5
(FWD) Olivier Giroud
90
The Frenchman worked hard, as expected, but without much reward given Milan's difficulties in getting out of their own half at times. A direct approach might have worked for the Rossoneri, but their horrific opening 15 minutes or so put paid to any real game plan.
5
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Junior Messias
Bennacer (18)
He was sent on early and ended up playing a lengthy period. A good second half chance went begging which could prove costly.
5.5
Malick Thiaw
Kjaer (59)
The versatile defender was sent on to relieve Kjaer who struggled on the night. Made a decent block when Inter could have made things worse for their rivals.
6
Divock Origi
Saelemaekers (60)
Known for his ability to grab important goals from next to nothing, the Belgian was sent on for the last 30 minutes or so and actually looked quite bright at times.
6.5
Pierre Kalulu
Calabria (82)
Sent on to relieve Calabria after a tough outing and limit any potential further damage.
5
Tommaso Pobega
Diaz (82)
Given eight minutes at the end to get involved despite being a pre-game injury doubt.
5
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Stefano Pioli
5
After a woeful start which Milan were barely in the first half because of, the Italian tactician overcame the early goals and the loss of Bennacer to create a more solid side. Leao back for the second leg would be a huge boost, though, as attacking options remain limited.
4.5
Inter Milan ratings
By Roger Gonzalez
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Andre Onana
|90
Had very, very little to worry about for the most part. Ended the day making two saves and looked sharp and focused throughout the 90 minutes. Composed on balls swung in from out wide.
|7
(DEF) Andrea Bastoni
|90
|Recoved the ball well, looked strong in the air and even created a little danger going forward. Never had to worry about much with this Rafael Leao-less Milan looking well below average.
|7
(DEF) Francesco Acerbi
|90
|He was the clearing machine in the middle with the 35-year-old veteran always attentive to every ball . Acerbi wasn't tasked with anything crazy but always put a sure foot in.
|7
(DEF) Matteo Darmian
|90
|Dribbled past regularly. If Milan were going to do any damage, it was down the left. Thankfully for him, they did nothing, but he looked far from confident.
|5
(MID) Federico Dimarco
|70
Brilliant run down the left and a well-placed ball at the top of the box set up Inter's quick second goal. He got forward with such pace and found the space well. His impact dwindled as the game went on, but he got his moment.
|7
(MID) Henrikh Mkhitaryan
|62
⚽ 11' Quickly got Inter's second with a quick finish off a lovely counter from the visitors. His darting run into the box saw him left wide open, finishing calmly into the center of the box. Made a massive impact as he frequently has this season.
|8
(MID) Hakan Calhanoglu
|78
Really solid from the former AC Milan man. He rocked the post with a magnificent shot when it was 2-0, and don't forget that he assisted the opener with his delightful corner. Nearly the dream performance against his old mates.
|8
(MID) Nico Barella
|90
So sneaky good, playing a fancy ball to nearly set up the third just 15 minutes in. It was a filthy pass that deserved a goal. Otherwise, he did the hard work, tracked back, defended well and was a rock on both sides.
|7
(MID) Denzel Dumfries
|90
Got forward so well, even higher than the strikers at time. He feels like he should have scored, but what was key was his quick touches into space to then play the ball to the open man. You can just tell Milan were worried about him.
|7
(FWD) Edin Dzeko
|70
⚽ 8' Instant impact with a golazo, redirecting a corner into the upper right corner of the goal, and nobody was saving that. Missed another big chance in what should have been a brace. Still, you can't ask for more.
|8
(FWD) Lautaro Martinez
|78
|Won a penalty kick that was overturned by VAR, but his move to get past his defender was downright nasty. Also had a great look at the top of the box in the first half, drilling it over the goal. It was his only shot, but since he created three chances, it's hard to complain.
|7
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Marcelo Brozovic
|Mkhitaryan (62')
|Brought some security into the middle of the park with simple, smart passes and some needed toughness.
|6
Romelu Lukaku
|Dzeko (70')
|Played 20 minutes off the bench but was hardly involved, not registering a single shot.
|5
Stefan de Vrij
|Dimarco (70')
|Came in off the bench and had a couple of solid clearances.
|6
Joaquin Correa
|Lautaro (78')
|Sloppy passing in a short cameo, failing to impact the game as he would have liked.
|5
Roberto Gagliardini
|Calhanoglu (78')
|Late sub with some defensive contributions and hustle.
|6
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Simeone Inzaghi
|5
|Can't ask for more, really. Yeah, they could have won 4-0 and wrapped this up, but they have to be feeling great about what's to come. Inzaghi got his lineup right, made defensive adjustments and is on the verge of advancing to the Champions League final.
|8