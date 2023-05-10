Name Minutes How did they do? Rating

(GK) Mike Maignan 90 Was given little chance on either Inter goal and it could have been worse had it not been for the post. The Frenchman did deny Mkhitaryan and Dzeko later in the game to arguably keep Milan in the tie. 6.5

(DEF) Davide Calabria (c) 82 The home skipper was beaten for Dzeko's opener and also dubious on the second Inter goal. The Italy international went down the other end and went close with a flicked effort, but defensively it was a struggle all night. 3.5

(DEF) Simon Kjaer 59 The Danish veteran suffered a rough start and never really recovered before being hooked. VAR saved him from the ignominy of conceding a penalty which was a lucky break for an otherwise woeful Milan back line. 4

(DEF) Fikayo Tomori 90 Milan's most consistent defender, but the Englishman was still well below his best. The central unit as a whole should have been tighter on Mkhitaryan for Inter's second and Tomori picked up a second half booking too. 5.5

(DEF) Theo Hernandez 90 Not at his usual marauding best, but that owed much to Milan's poor overall defensive solidity. Pioli may well look to tap into his attack-minded approach more for the second leg with little left to lose in the tie. 5

(MID) Rade Krunic 90 The midfield really failed to function in the first 45 and his booking before half time reflected much frustration -- especially after Bennacer was forced off. The second half was a bit better, but still far below what the Rossoneri would have expected in terms of midfield dominance. 4.5

(MID) Sandro Tonali 90 It was a game of two halves for the talented Italian midfielder. He arguably should have done more to prevent Mkhitaryan from bursting into the box to double Inter's lead, but he also hit the post with a well-hit effort of his own. Tonali and Krunic fared better in the second half, but were worse for Bennacer's absence after a dreadful start. 5.5

(MID) Alexis Saelemaekers 60 Struggled to truly get into the game and perhaps that owed much to the fact that he replaced Leao in the XI which was a hot topic pre-game. The Belgian lasted an hour, but Pioli will be hoping for Leao's direct approach in leg two. 5

(MID) Ismael Bennacer 18 Forced off injured just 18 minutes in, he was one of few bright spots for Milan on a tough evening. Arguably, had he not gotten hurt, Milan's midfield might have righted itself faster than it did. 6

(MID) Brahim Diaz 82 He barely registered for the first 20 minutes although he got on the ball a few times later in the half. Apart from flashing a shot wide in the second half, it was a difficult outing. 4.5

(FWD) Olivier Giroud 90 The Frenchman worked hard, as expected, but without much reward given Milan's difficulties in getting out of their own half at times. A direct approach might have worked for the Rossoneri, but their horrific opening 15 minutes or so put paid to any real game plan. 5

Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating

Junior Messias Bennacer (18) He was sent on early and ended up playing a lengthy period. A good second half chance went begging which could prove costly. 5.5

Malick Thiaw Kjaer (59) The versatile defender was sent on to relieve Kjaer who struggled on the night. Made a decent block when Inter could have made things worse for their rivals. 6

Divock Origi Saelemaekers (60) Known for his ability to grab important goals from next to nothing, the Belgian was sent on for the last 30 minutes or so and actually looked quite bright at times. 6.5

Pierre Kalulu Calabria (82) Sent on to relieve Calabria after a tough outing and limit any potential further damage. 5

Tommaso Pobega Diaz (82) Given eight minutes at the end to get involved despite being a pre-game injury doubt. 5

Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating