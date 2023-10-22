AC Milan are set to host Juventus in a clash of Italian Serie A titans on Sunday on Paramount+. The home team entered the weekend ranked first in the Serie A standings after going 7-0-1 over their first eight matches of the season. Juventus sits in third place and was unbeaten in four of their five matches before the international break. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest AC Milan vs. Juventus odds list Milan as the +115 favorites (risk $100 to win $115) on the 90-minute money line, with Juventus as the +260 underdogs. A draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Juventus vs. AC Milan

AC Milan vs. Juventus date: Sunday, Oct. 22

AC Milan vs. Juventus time: 2:45 p.m. ET

AC Milan vs. Juventus live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Juventus vs. AC Milan

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For AC Milan vs. Juventus, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a -125 payout. The Under has hit in each of the last four league matches between these teams, and the expert expects that to happen again on Sunday given how these teams are playing to start the season. AC Milan have conceded eight goals through eight games, and five of those were in a 5-1 loss to Inter Milan on Sept 16. Meanwhile, Juventus have given up the second-fewest goals so far this season, conceding just six times over eight league contests.

