Serie A is back in action on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

  • Lazio @ AC Milan
  • Current Records: Lazio 19-7-7, AC Milan 16-10-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Lazio will head out on the road to face off against AC Milan at 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. The odds don't look promising for Lazio but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

On Wednesday, Lazio never let their opponents score. They took their contest against Sassuolo 2-0.

Meanwhile, AC Milan haven't lost a game since March 18th, a trend which continued on Wednesday. Neither they nor Cremonese could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Everything went Lazio's way against AC Milan in their previous matchup back in January as they made off with a 4-0 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Lazio since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

AC Milan are a solid favorite against Lazio, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -110 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

