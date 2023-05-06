After drawing at San Siro against Cremonese, AC Milan need to react and have to do it against Lazio, one of the best performing Serie A teams this year. Maurizio Sarri's side lost to Inter last week in Milan but then won against Sassuolo, and are currently second in the league. Stefano Pioli's team is sixth, tied on points with AS Roma and Atalanta, two points behind fourth placed Inter. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, May 6 | Time : 9 a.m. ET

: Saturday, May 6 | : 9 a.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan

: San Siro -- Milan TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Tactical camera: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: AC Milan -108; Draw +235; Lazio +310 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

What to know

After achieving success in the first leg against Milan, the Biancocelesti could win both seasonal matches against the Rossoneri for the second time in Serie A, after 1977-78.

Milan have won four of their last five matches against Lazio played in the second round in Serie A, as many victories as in the previous 16 of these meetings.

Lazio are the team that have recorded the most away clean sheets this season in the top five European leagues (11 in 16 away games).

Ciro Immobile has been involved in nine goals in his last eight games against Milan in the league (seven goals and two assists). However, the Lazio striker has won only three of his 15 matches against the Rossoneri in Serie A, against no team he has achieved fewer successes in the tournament.

Prediction

As coach Stefano Pioli himself said during the pre-match press conference, this is probably the last call for AC Milan to get into the top four this season and they can't miss it. Pick: AC Milan 2, Lazio 1.