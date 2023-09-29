After Inter lost to Sassuolo and AC Milan won away at Cagliari, the Rossoneri are back at the top of the Serie A table alongside their city rivals, and this weekend they host Maurizio Sarri's Lazio at San Siro, while Simone Inzaghi's side will visit Salernitana later on the same day. Both clubs are at the top of the table with 15 points scored after six games, having won five games and lost one. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, September 30 | Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30 | 12:00 p.m. ET Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan -135; Draw: +265; Lazio +380

Team news

AC Milan: The home side will have goalkeeper Mike Maignan back in the squad after two games. American international Christian Pulisic will be back on the left of the attacking line after starting for Rafael Leao on the right during midweek, but Leao should be back on the right side.

Potential AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Adli, Reijnders; Pulisic, Leao, Giroud.

Lazio: Former AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli is injured and will be replaced by Patric at center back, while former Juventus player Nicolò Rovella is expected to start again alongside Luis Alberto and Matias Vecino.

Potential Lazio XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Patric, Marusic; Rovella, Vecino, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Zaccagni, Immobile.

Prediction

It should be an entertaining game to watch, but AC Milan are the favorites as things stand. Pick: AC Milan 2, Lazio 1.