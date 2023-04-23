AC Milan's experience in the 2023 UEFA Champions League has mirrored its battle atop the Italian Serie A table, but on Sunday, the Rossoneri will host 16th-place Lecce on Paramount+. Milan just dispatched Napoli in the UCL quarter finals and is set to take on Inter Milan in the semis, but first it must handle business against an opponent limping to the finish line. Lecce had lost six consecutive matches ahead of the draw it managed in its last game versus Sampdoria. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year (offer expires 5/31/23).

Kickoff from San Siro in Milan is set for 12 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest AC Milan vs. Lecce odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Milan as the -205 favorites (risk $205 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Lecce as the +650 underdogs. A draw is priced at +290 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Lecce

AC Milan vs. US Lecce date: Sunday, April 23

AC Milan vs. US Lecce time: Noon ET

AC Milan vs. US Lecce live stream: Paramount+ (30-day free trial with code FIRSTPICK)

Italian Serie A picks for Lecce vs. AC Milan

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For AC Milan vs. US Lecce, Sutton is picking Lecce to finish the match without a goal at -120 odds. While Milan's attack has been suspect in recent matches, the Rossoneri have posted three clean sheets in their last five outings across all competitions. Milan will be without the services of right back Davide Calabria (yellow card suspension), but that shouldn't be the difference in keeping Lecce off of the scoreboard.

Milan has figured out how to limit opponents' scoring opportunities despite not having won the possession battle in any of its last four matches. Moreover, Lecce has the lowest expected goal total (26.2) in all of Serie A. While Milan's goalkeeping hasn't been spectacular, the club has only had to contend with the eighth-fewest shots on target this (105).

"(AC Milan) has kept a clean sheet in three of their last four Serie A matches on home soil," Sutton told SportsLine. "Napoli's offense leads Serie A with 66 goals this season, but AC Milan held them to just one goal over three matches since April 2." Stream the game here.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A.