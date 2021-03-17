A place in the last eight of the Europa League is on the line Thursday when Manchester United travel to the San Siro to take on AC Milan. The first leg at Old Trafford ended in a 1-1 draw, meaning the Italian side have the advantage on away goals. A win or a 0-0 draw will see Milan through, a 1-1 draw would force extra time, and a win or draw where each score multiple goals will get United into the quarterfinals.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, March 8

: Thursday, March 8 Time : 4 p.m. ET

: 4 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy TV and Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Milan +240; Draw +230; United +115 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, fresh off announcing his return to the Sweden squad, is fit to play in this second leg after missing the first. That changes everything for Milan in how they approach the match. With how much United's fullbacks get forward, expect Milan to try and get down the wings through a player like Rafael Leao to provide service to Ibrahimovic in the box. The hosts will love the matchup of Ibrahimovic against any United defender, so keep an eye on the space around him and his ability to one-touch and set up his teammates with focus on him.

United: 14 games unbeaten for United as they look to get to the last eight. And the most impressive part of it has been the improvement in defense, especially from Harry Maguire. United have conceded in just one of their last six games, and that was in the first leg against Milan. There, you could argue, they should have conceded more, giving up way too many good opportunities, only to concede in added time. The task is tougher now that Ibrahimovic is fit to play, so expect Ibra to be sandwiched between defenders often to try and neutralize his ability in the air. The Red Devils will feel confident in going through but must emphasize keeping an eye on their former striker.

Prediction

The magic of Ibrahimovic is enough to see Milan get through. Pick: Milan 2, United 1