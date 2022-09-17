AC Milan will host Napoli on Sunday at San Siro in a high-stakes match that will see two of the three Serie A leaders facing each other. Both sides are coming off strong performances in the UEFA Champions League group stage (catch the action only on Paramount+) but now all the attention is on a Serie A match that might determine a lot about the ambitions these two teams might carry into the thick of the season. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Sep. 18 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: San Siro -- Milan

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: AC Milan +112; Draw +245; Napoli +245 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

AC Milan: Stefano Pioli will likely count on the same starting eleven that won against Dinamo Zagreb last Wednesday, with Charles De Ketelaere starting as a number ten and with Alexis Saelemaekers to play on the right side of the attacking line. The most important duel will be the one of Davide Calabria, who has to defend one of the most dangerous player of Napoli, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has already scored four in the first six matches of the season.

Napoli: On the other hand, Luciano Spalletti will play with his 4-3-3, and the main question for the former Inter Milan coach is at striker. Considering that Victor Osimhen is still out, Spalletti has to pick one between Giacomo Raspadori and Giovanni Simeone, with the Italian striker the more likely to start. Matteo Politano and Kvaratskhelia will complete the three attacking line.

Prediction

The two teams will fight hard to win the match without much thought to preserving a low scoring draw and we can expect some goals at San Siro Sunday night for what should be a fun game to watch. Pick: AC Milan 2, Napoli 2.