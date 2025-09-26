The 2025-26 Serie A season kicked off in Italy as Napoli started the campaign to defend the 2024-25 title, after winning their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter, Juventus and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Lazio, Fiorentina, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments.

Will Pulisic lead the Rossoneri to the success?

American star Christian Pulisic started off the 2025-26 season strongly. The AC Milan attacker already has five goals in all competitions over six matches played between Coppa Italia and Serie A. Despite a lingering ankle injury still hampering his game time under Massimiliano Allegri, Pulisic was able to make the most out of the minutes played and his new tactical role. In fact, since the 2025-26 season, Pulisic is playing as a striker in the 3-5-2 deployed by the former Juventus manager who made his comeback at AC Milan after coaching the Rossoneri from 2010 to 2014. Pulisic played alongside Rafael Leao in the opening match of the season in the Coppa Italia playoff against Bari on August 16, but since an injury to the Portuguese player he started alongside the other striker on the roster, Santiago Gimenez.

TruMedia

On Sunday, AC Milan will host Antonio Conte's Napoli, the 2024-25 Serie A champions. There are a lot of similarities between the current season of the Rossoneri and the one of Napoli last year. In fact, both teams are starting a new cycle under a new manager, who knows the league well and has already won the Serie A title multiple times before. On top of their previous experience, both Conte and Allegri had to start working with a team that was deeply affected by the negative results of the year before. Both Conte's Napoli last season and Allegri right now are only focusing on the league after the disappointment of last season, when AC Milan ended up in eight place and missed out on all the European tournaments.

It's a key season for Pulisic, ahead of the the 2026 World Cup in the United States with his national team, and this new tactical role is really helping the American star to boost his performances and show his full range of attacking qualities. Under Allegri, he enjoys the freedom to move into space on the left side of the attack, with the coach restoring him to his natural position in a way no other Milan manager did before. While everything seems to be working well at the moment, Allegri knows how decisive individual performances can be in the biggest matches, such as the one on Sunday against Napoli. That's why Pulisic is the ideal player for him right now. A leader capable of leading the team toward success and potentially guiding Milan back to winning trophies and championships.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Napoli, odds

Date : Sunday, Sept. 28 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Sept. 28 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan

: San Siro -- Milan Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan +135; Draw +213; Napoli +209

How to watch Serie A Matchday 5

All times U.S./Eastern

Saturday, September 27

Como vs. Crenonese, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. Atalanta, 12 p.m. (CBS)

Cagliari vs. Inter, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, September 28

Sassuolo vs. Udinese, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Pisa vs. Fiorentina, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

AS Roma vs. Hellas Verona, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Lecce vs. Bologna, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. Napoli, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, September 29

Parma vs. Torino, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Genoa vs. Lazio, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it help fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Tuesday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. Don't miss Tuesday and Thursday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET with a Sunday wrap up after the last curtain falls on the last NWSL match of the weekend.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.

What else is on Paramount+?

A subscription to Paramount+ not only comes with the best sports coverage in the industry, but you'll also have access to the vast library of on-demand content which includes more than 40,000 episodes and movies from Paramount, CBS, Nickelodeon and more. From popular shows like "Mayor of Kingstown" to episodes of "Frasier," there's no shortage of what to binge watch.