Napoli strikers Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Simeone didn't make the Napoli squad and won't be available for Wednesday's Champions League clash against AC Milan at San Siro (you can catch the action only on Paramount+). Napoli's two main strikers are both unavailable as they are recovering from their recent injuries and Luciano Spalletti will have to deal with the absences of the two forwards. Former Sassuolo striker Giacomo Raspadori will lead the attacking line for the first leg of the Champions League's quarter finals.

While Osimhen is suffering from a muscular injury he picked up during the International break with Nigeria and is expected to be back for the second leg, Simeone limped off just 17 minutes after coming off the bench last Friday against Lecce and medical examinations showed a first degree strain of the right hamstring. The Argentinian striker was supposed to play as a starter against AC Milan on Wednesday but he's now expected to miss the rest of the month and won't be available for the second leg as well. Giacomo Raspadori will be the starting central striker, alongside Matteo Politano and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Napoli fans had hoped to see Osimhen playing against the Rossoneri on Wednesday, but Napoli's owner Aurelio De Laurentiis himself announced to some fans, as reported by La Repubblica, that the player was not ready to play: "Victor is not in a position to play, unfortunately. We hope to have him back at the latest for the return match on April 18 at the Maradona," he said.

Predicted lineups

AC Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Brahim Diaz, Bennacer, Leao; Giroud.

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Mario Rui; Lobotka, Anguissa, Zielinski; Politano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia.