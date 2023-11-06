AC Milan will host PSG at San Siro on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage. This is going to be the last chance for the side coached by Stefano Pioli to hope for qualification to the Round of 16 of the competition. The Rossoneri are currently at the bottom of the group with two points from three games, while PSG are at the top with six points. The French side won 3-0 in the last game against the Italian team, thanks to the goals scored by Lee Kang-in, Kolo Muani and Kylian Mbappe. Here's what you need to know.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 7 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 7 | 3 p.m. ET Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

San Siro -- Milan, Italy Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan +210; Draw: +250; PSG +120

Team news

AC Milan: Pioli hopes to see a reaction from his team after a disappointing home defeat against Udinese. The Rossoneri failed to win in their last matches played in all competitions, but Pioli can count on Theo Hernandez and Olivier Giroud who are back in the team and are expected to start on Tuesday.

Potential AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, T. Hernandez; Musah, Adli, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.

PSG: There are no many doubts about the starting eleven here, but one thing that's certain is Gianluigi Donnarumma will make his comeback at San Siro, where he played from 2015 to 2021, when he left as a free agent to join the French team.

Potential PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Lucas Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Goncalo Ramos, Mbappe.

Prediction

AC Milan can't lose another game because that would mean the likely end of their Champions League campaign. Pick: AC Milan 2, PSG 2.