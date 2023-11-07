The 2023 UEFA Champions League group stage continues on Tuesday with a critical matchup between AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain in Group F on Paramount+. The two European giants are at opposite ends of the UCL Group F table, with AC Milan in last with two points and PSG in first with six points after three matches each. PSG captured a dominant 3-0 win at home in the reverse fixture on Oct. 25 and are first in French Ligue 1, while AC Milan are currently third in Italian Serie A. You can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days.

Kickoff from San Siro in Rome is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest AC Milan vs. PSG odds list Paris Saint-Germain as the +130 favorites (risk $100 to win $130) on the 90-minute money line, with AC Milan listed as +200 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch AC Milan vs. PSG

AC Milan vs. PSG date: Tuesday, Nov. 7

AC Milan vs. PSG time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for PSG vs. AC Milan

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For AC Milan vs. PSG, Green is picking Paris Saint-Germain (draw no bet) for a -140 payout. The reverse fixture in Paris was played only a couple of weeks ago and PSG dominated that contest, winning 3-0 with goals from Kylian Mbappe, Randal Kolo Muani and Lee Kang-in.

PSG had 61% of the possession and completed 476 passes compared to AC Milan's 276. They also put seven shots on target, while the Italian giants only managed four. PSG has managed league wins over Brest and Montpellier in the time since and has now scored exactly three goals in five consecutive matches across all competitions.

"Stefano Pioli's men made a strong start to the campaign, but the wheels have started to come off in recent weeks, and it is hard to see them keeping pace with Inter. They are also bottom of their Champions League group, having failed to score in three games thus far, and they could struggle to deal with the pace and general brilliance of Mbappé on Tuesday," Green told SportsLine.

