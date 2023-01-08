Roma will take on AC Milan at 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday at San Siro Stadium. AC Milan are 7-1 at home, while Roma are 5-1-2 on the road. AC Milan enter Sunday's showdown unbeaten in their last four Serie A matches. Roma, meanwhile, have won just one of their last four league fixtures. You can catch all the action when you stream the match on Paramount+.

The latest AC Milan vs. Roma odds from Caesars Sportsbook list AC Milan as the -117 favorites (risk $117 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Roma the +325 underdog. A draw is priced at +250, and the over/under is set at 2.5. Sunday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Before entering any AC Milan vs. Roma picks, you'll want to see the Serie A predictions from SportsLine's soccer expert Brandt Sutton.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton also has been on a roll with his best bets, going 165-131-2 (+20.61 units) on his soccer picks since the start of 2022. That's a return of almost $2,100 for $100 bettors.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Roma

AC Milan vs. Roma date: January 8th

AC Milan vs. Roma time: 2:45 p.m. ET

AC Milan vs. Roma picks: See picks here

Latest Odds: AC Milan -0.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Roma

Roma returned from the World Cup break with a 1-0 victory at home against Bologna. Lorenzo Pellegrini scored the winning penalty kick in the sixth minute. Roma entered Sunday ranked sixth in the Serie A table after collecting 30 points in their first 16 matches.

Roma have scored 19 goals in league play, but they've been disciplined defensively. Jose Mourinho's men have conceded just 14 goals this season, the fourth lowest total in Serie A.

What you need to know about AC Milan

Meanwhile, AC Milan slipped past Salernitana 2-1 on Wednesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for AC Milan in Serie A action. AC Milan have now recorded 11 wins, two losses and three draws this season.

Rafael Leao found the back of the net in Wednesday's victory over Salernitana. Leao has racked up seven goals and four assists in 15 appearances for AC Milan in league play. The Rossoneri have scored 31 goals in 16 matches.

