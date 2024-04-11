Familiar foes from the Italian Serie A will face off in UEFA Europa League action as AC Milan host AS Roma on Thursday on Paramount+. The Rossoneri are second in the Serie A table, while Roma sit in fifth, and Milan are unbeaten against the Giallorossi in nine straight matches. More recently, Milan have won five straight in league play, while Roma have three wins and two draws in that same span. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest AC Milan vs. Roma odds list AC Milan as the -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Roma as the +360 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

AC Milan vs. Roma date: Thursday, April 11

AC Milan vs. Roma time: 3 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For AC Milan vs. Roma, Sutton is picking Milan on the money line for a -130 payout. The expert acknowledges that Roma have done well since Daniel De Rossi took over as manager partway through the season, and points out that they have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three matches. That being said, Roma are also winless in their last four away games and are visiting the San Siro to face a team they have struggled to defeat.

Meanwhile, the Rossoneri are rolling thanks to the scoring prowess of Rafael Leao, Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic. The American has been especially productive lately, registering 10 goals and six assists in Serie A play and 13 goals across all competition. Milan have also scored two or more in each of their last four fixtures, adding to why Sutton is backing them to win on Thursday. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

