Teams on opposite ends of the Italian Serie A table square off on Saturday as AC Milan host U.C. Sampdoria. Milan currently sit in fifth in the Serie A table and are desperate for wins in order to get into the top four, while Sampdoria sit at the very bottom of the table and are set to be relegated after winning just three games all season. The home team has just two wins in their last five league matches and are coming off of a 2-0 loss to Spezia, and Sampdoria enter Saturday's match following a 1-1 draw against Empoli. Milan secured a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture back on September 10.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest AC Milan vs. Sampdoria odds from Caesars Sportsbook list AC Milan as the -900 favorites (risk $900 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sampdoria as the +2300 underdogs. A draw is priced at +750 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch Sampdoria vs. AC Milan

AC Milan vs. Sampdoria date: Saturday, May 20

AC Milan vs. Sampdoria time: 2:45 p.m. ET

AC Milan vs. Sampdoria live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Sampdoria vs. AC Milan

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For AC Milan vs. Sampdoria, Sutton is picking Milan to win to nil for a -140 payout. The expert notes that Milan will be very focused on getting into the top four in the last few games of the season since they were booted from the Champions League semifinals this week by hometown rivals Inter Milan. They will get a chance at that on Saturday against a Sampdoria team that has struggled away from Luigi Ferraris Stadium, having been shutout in three of their last four matches on the road.

"AC Milan have recorded a clean sheet in three of their last four league matches at the San Siro, a major reason why I'm backing AC Milan to secure a shutout victory on Saturday," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

