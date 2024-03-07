Last season's UEFA Champions League semifinalists AC Milan continue their first UEFA Europa League campaign in three seasons with a round-of-16 tie against Slavia Praha. The Italian side finished third behind Borussia Dortmund and PSG in Champions League Group F to move across to the Europa League, where they defeated Rennes 5-3 on aggregate in the knockout round.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Slavia finished top of Europa League Group G, ahead of last season's finalists, Roma. They won five of their six matches, losing only away to the Italian side on Matchday 3. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Thursday, Mar. 7 | Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Mar. 7 | : 3:00 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan -240; Draw +340; Slavia +600

Team news

AC Milan: Stefano Pioli is expected to name his ideal XI against Slavia Praha, with USMNT winger Christian Pulisic set to support Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud. Malick Thiaw will play in the defense alongside Matteo Gabbia, while Theo Hernandez and Davide Calabria will play as fullbacks.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Bennacer, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud.

Slavia Prague: After being sidelined since the winter break, Slavia goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek took his place between the posts for the Prague derby and should start against AC Milan. Christos Zafeiris and Ondrej Kolar are both ruled due to injury.

Slavia Prague possible XI: Stanek; Ogbu, Holes, Zima; Masopust, Zafeiris, Sevcik, Provod; Wallem, Schranz; Jurecka.

Prediction

The Rossoneri should make it and are expected to qualify for the top eight of the competition in the two legs against Slavia Prague. Pick: AC Milan 2, Slavia Prague 1.