Nine points separate these two coming into Sunday's Serie A clash at San Siro with Milan second on 56 and Napoli sixth on 47 but with a game in hand. Stefano Pioli's men will be buoyed by their 1-1 draw away at Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday as it was the least they deserved and leaves them with a good chance to advance. First, though, domestic duty and Milan need to keep the pressure on bitter rivals Inter while Napoli need to further close the gap on the top four.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Mar. 14 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Mar. 14 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

San Siro -- Milan, Italy TV/Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Milan -160; Draw +225; Napoli +175 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Milan:

Three wins, two losses and a draw from five Serie A games is hardly the form of champions and the Rossoneri have thrown away their good position in the league to now trail in the title race. Milan's four matches after that are winnable and makes prolonged continental involvement a possibility with a winnable home leg against United coming up. Once Pioli gets some of his absentees back, they be in a much stronger position.

Napoli:

Unlike Milan, Napoli's approaching games are quite tough with AS Roma, Juventus and Sampdoria to come with the Juve clash their game in hand from earlier this season. A run of points could get them back into the reckoning for the top four, but SS Lazio are also snapping at their heels in case they slip up and drop further points.

Prediction

Milan to edge Napoli in a tight encounter and keep their title hopes alive. Pick: Milan 2-1 Napoli.