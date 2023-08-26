The start of the 2023 Serie A season continues on Saturday as AC Milan host Torino on Paramount+. AC Milan started their 2023 campaign by clean-sheeting Bologna 2-0 on the road. The return to the San Siro to host Torino FC, who settled for a scoreless draw against newly-promoted Cagliari in their season-opener. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get half-off an annual plan when you sign up here.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest AC Milan vs. Torino odds list AC Milan as the -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Torino as the +460 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For AC Milan vs. Torino, Sutton is picking AC Milan on the money line for a -155 payout. The expert notes that Torino managed just two shots on target and didn't score despite controlling 58% of possession in Matchday 1 against a Cagliari side that has just been promoted from Serie B. They will have a much taller task on Saturday against AC Milan at the San Siro, especially given the head-to-head history between these teams.

"Milan have held Torino scoreless in five of their last six games at the San Siro, and I expect they'll record another clean sheet on Saturday," Sutton told SportsLine. "I think we'll see a low-scoring affair, with AC Milan securing all three points at home." Stream the match here.

