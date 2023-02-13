AC Milan and Tottenham face each other on Tuesday at the San Siro for the first leg of the Champions League's round of 16. The Rossoneri come into this game with three wins, two defeats and one draw under their belts in the group stage, but the form has not been overly superb lately, getting their first victory last time out against Torino to end a seven-match winless streak. Meanwhile, Tottenham are coming off a surprising 4-1 loss at Leicester City in the Premier League. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Tuesday, Feb. 14 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Feb. 14 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan +145; Draw +220; Tottenham +195 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Talking points

The San Siro match will be the fifth official meeting between AC Milan and Tottenham.

Two Italian coaches will sit on the benches: Stefano Pioli and Antonio Conte. For the Rossoneri coach, the match at San Siro will be his first Champions League round of 16 match as a coach in his career. Stefano Pioli took charge of Milan in October of 2019. The 57-year-old Italian, who led Milan to the Scudetto last season, began his senior coaching career in 2003 with Salernitana. Since then he has enjoyed spells with Modena, Parma, Grosseto, Piacenza, Sassuolo, Chievo, Palermo, Bologna, Lazio, Inter Milan and Fiorentina. Antonio Conte joined Tottenham in November of 2021.The 53-year-old Italian's first big job as coach came at Juventus in 2011 -- he earned that after successful stints with Arezzo, Bari, Atalanta and Siena. He proved his credentials in Turin and has since led European giants like Chelsea and Inter Milan, as well as the Italian national team, before Tottenham.

AC Milan have lifted the European Cup seven times in their history -- the most of any club aside from Real Madrid. Their most recent triumph came in Athens back in 2007, when they beat Liverpool in the final at the Olympic Stadium. They qualified for the round of 16 after finishing second in Group E -- three points behind Chelsea but ahead of RB Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb. Tottenham have never lifted the European Cup, although they did make it to the final in Madrid in 2019 only to lose to Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano. They qualified for the round of 16 after winning Group D, topping a group also featuring Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting and Marseille.

Prediction

AC Milan are coming from their first win in more than a month, while Tottenham lost and conceded four goals against Leicester and need to react immediately. Both teams have some defensive issues and I don't see one of them winning on Tuesday. Pick: AC Milan 2, Tottenham 2.