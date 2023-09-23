Serie A returns to action this weekend on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- Verona @ AC Milan
- Current Records: Verona 2-1-1, AC Milan 3-0-1
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.
Verona will head out on the road to face off against AC Milan at 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.
Verona's last game on Monday was all defense as neither team scored a goal. Verona and Bologna played to a 0-0 draw, good for one point each.
Meanwhile, AC Milan didn't get the result they wanted in their first matchup with Inter on Saturday. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 5-1 walloping at Inter's hands. The loss put an end to AC Milan's undefeated season.
Verona came up short against AC Milan in their previous matchup back in June, falling 3-1. Can Verona avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
AC Milan is a huge favorite against Verona, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -277 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
AC Milan has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Verona.
- Jun 04, 2023 - AC Milan 3 vs. Verona 1
- Oct 16, 2022 - AC Milan 2 vs. Verona 1
- May 08, 2022 - AC Milan 3 vs. Verona 1
- Oct 16, 2021 - AC Milan 3 vs. Verona 2
- Mar 07, 2021 - AC Milan 2 vs. Verona 0
- Nov 08, 2020 - Verona 2 vs. AC Milan 2
- Feb 02, 2020 - Verona 1 vs. AC Milan 1
- Sep 15, 2019 - AC Milan 1 vs. Verona 0
- May 05, 2018 - AC Milan 4 vs. Verona 1
- Dec 17, 2017 - Verona 3 vs. AC Milan 0