Serie A returns to action this weekend

Who's Playing

Verona @ AC Milan

Current Records: Verona 2-1-1, AC Milan 3-0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Verona will head out on the road to face off against AC Milan at 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Verona's last game on Monday was all defense as neither team scored a goal. Verona and Bologna played to a 0-0 draw, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, AC Milan didn't get the result they wanted in their first matchup with Inter on Saturday. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 5-1 walloping at Inter's hands. The loss put an end to AC Milan's undefeated season.

Verona came up short against AC Milan in their previous matchup back in June, falling 3-1. Can Verona avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

AC Milan is a huge favorite against Verona, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -277 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

AC Milan has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Verona.