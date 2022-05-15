AC Milan beat Atalanta 2-0 at the San Siro on Sunday and are now one step away from winning the Scudetto for the first time since 2011. The Rossoneri can secure the title if Inter Milan fail to win at Cagliari later in the day, otherwise they'll just need a draw against Sassuolo next weekend to become champions of Italy once again.

The match between AC Milan and Atalanta was very tense and static in the first part with few chances created and with both teams that didn't risk too much. The game completely changed when in the second half the coaches made some changes to emphasize attacking. The first goal arrived with an assist from Junior Messias, who perfectly found Rafael Leao between the lines. The Portuguese striker didn't miss, nutmegging goalkeeper Juan Musso with his shot in the 56th minute.

Atalanta tried, without success, to find the equalizer, but it was an incredible run from Theo Hernandez, who scored to make it 2-0 and left the whole San Siro speechless 15 minutes from time. The talented fullback took the ball from well in his own half, marched all the way into the opposing box and put home a low effort for one of the goals of the season.

AC Milan, thanks to this crucial win, are now on the brink. Whether that be on Sunday or next week, just one thing has to go their way to take home the trophy.

Can Inter answer? They face Cagliari at 2:45 p.m. ET live on Paramount+.