⚽ The Forward Line

❌ Racism mars weekend action



Getty Images

Two separate incidents on Saturday showcased the sport's continuing failure to curb in-stadium racism from fans, and has many once again demanding that governing bodies be stricter in their punishments.

In a high-profile incident out of Italy, AC Milan's Mike Maignan led his team off the field in the first half of their 3-2 win at Udinese after being subject to racist abuse from opposition fans. The match was halted for 10 minutes before the players returned, and the goalkeeper explained post-match that fans hurled multiple waves of discriminatory gestures at him before he left the pitch.

Maignan: "I heard them making monkey noises. The first time, I didn't say anything. The second time, I went to the dugout to inform them of what had happened behind the goal. This shouldn't exist in the world of football but, unfortunately, for many years this is a recurrence. We all have to react. We must do something, because you can't play like this. OK, we accept the boos because that's how it is away from home, but this issue of racism must not reach this level."

The same day, Coventry City's Kasey Palmer said he faced racist abuse from Sheffield Wednesday fans during his side's 2-1 win. Local police have opened up an investigation into Palmer's account, while FIFA president Gianni Infantino described both incidents as "totally abhorrent." Infantino also proposed a rule change that would serve as the harshest punishment FIFA has doled out yet for racism from the stands -- automatic forfeits.

Infantino: "We have to implement an automatic forfeit for the team whose fans have committed racism and caused the match to be abandoned, as well as worldwide stadium bans and criminal charges for racists."

It is unclear if Infantino or FIFA have formally begun any processes to enact such a rule change, and how exactly a forfeit would be implemented. Infantino's statement implied that forfeits might be tacked onto FIFA's current three-step process, which states that a match has to be halted twice before it is formally abandoned.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🏆 Crunch time in Africa and Asia as group stage winds down



Getty Images

The group stages of the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup will wrap up this week, and after a tricky opening few games for some top contenders in both competitions, a few high-stakes games await. Here are three matchups to keep an eye on to start the week.

AFCON: Equatorial Guinea vs. Ivory Coast (Monday on beIN Sports Connect, 12 p.m.)

With one win and one loss under their belt, hosts Ivory Coast are still in the mix for a knockout berth, but things are a bit more precarious than they might prefer. They currently sit third in Group A and could still advance since four third place teams will compete in the knockouts, but will take on an Equatorial Guinea side that surprisingly heads into Monday's matchup as the first place team in a group that also includes Nigeria.

AFCON: Cape Verde Islands vs. Egypt (Monday on beIN Sports Connect, 3 p.m.)

Speaking of surprise group leaders, perhaps no one has better positioned themselves as the Cinderella story of the AFCON more than Cape Verde. They have two wins out of two and have already advanced, but have to take on an Egypt team that has just two points from two matches -- and will be without the injured Mohamed Salah. Keep an eye on the other game in this group, too, between Mozambique and Ghana. Both have just one point and with everyone still in the race for a knockout berth, chaos could be in the cards.

Asian Cup: Japan vs. Indonesia (Wednesday on CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m.)

As one of the tournament favorites and the original oddsmakers' choice to top Group D, Japan now find themselves in a troublesome spot. Iraq got the upset and beat Japan 2-1 on Friday, which means the Samurai Blue now need to a strong result against Indonesia -- and things to go their way when Iraq take on the already-eliminated Vietnam -- to potentially avoid a matchup against Korea Republic in the round of 16.

🔗 Top Stories

👏 Mewis retires: Sam Mewis, a member of the USWNT's 2019 World Cup-winning team and one of the most accomplished American players ever, officially retired after sustaining a career-ending injury.

🇺🇸 USMNT lose to Slovenia: An MLS-heavy roster lost 1-0 to Slovenia on Saturday, with Jesse Marsch questioning Gregg Berhlater's strategy: "I think we're trying to be Spain 2010 and we just don't have the players to do that."

❌ Racism reaction: After Maignan faced abuse from Udinese fans, rules analyst Christina Unkel stops by Morning Footy to explain what referees can do if racism from the stands is negatively impacting a match.

⏪ Weekend update: Liverpool and Arsenal won despite fitness issues for the Gunners, Leverkusen's lead atop the Bundesliga grew, Juventus are back on top of Serie A, Daniele De Rossi impressed in his debut match as Roma's manager, and Real Madrid won under very controversial circumstances.

🗽 Gotham's victory lap: Gotham officially embraced their super team era at the introductory press conference for their new free agent signings, and landed atop a new batch of NWSL power rankings as a result.

🔴 Crosstown switch: Here's what to know about Omar Berrada, the incoming Manchester United CEO who was poached from Manchester City.

🇸🇦 Challenges in Saudi Arabia: Al-Nassr's Aymeric Laporte discussed some of the harsh realities of playing in the Saudi Pro League, and admitted "there are many players who are dissatisfied."

🎥 Must-see goal: Ivan Toney played his first game for Brentford in more than eight months after serving a suspension for betting rules violations, and marked his return with a goal from a freekick.

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

Supercoppa Italiana: Napoli vs. Inter, Monday, 2 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: More than 2.75 goals scored (+105) -- A matchup between Inter, Serie A's highest-scoring team, and Napoli, a team that 25 goals in 20 league games, seems destined to have some goals in it. An entertaining match to decide the winner of the Supercoppa could be in the cards in that case.

-- A matchup between Inter, Serie A's highest-scoring team, and Napoli, a team that 25 goals in 20 league games, seems destined to have some goals in it. An entertaining match to decide the winner of the Supercoppa could be in the cards in that case. EFL Cup: Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough, Tuesday, 3 p.m. 💰 THE PICK: More than 3.5 goals scored (+110) -- Chelsea will be eager to rebound from the 1-0 defeat they suffered at Middlesbrough in the first leg of the semifinals. While they will be favorites to pick up a commanding win, Chelsea games do not always go according to plan this season, so it might be worth it to place a bet on a chaotic matchup that might see Boro get at least one on the board.

📺 What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

