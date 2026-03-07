The 2025-26 Serie A season is in full swing in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter and AC Milan will compete to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as Napoli, AS Roma, Atalanta, Juventus, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments. This week's Serie A slate features some interesting matchups, such as the much awaited Derby della Madonnina between AC Milan and Inter on Sunday. Here's what to know:

Milan Derby: Last chance Scudetto showdown

Sunday's Derby della Madonnina between AC Milan and Inter is not just one of the most awaited and iconic matches of the season, but also a game that could determine the outcome of the 2025-26 Serie A season. Heading into Sunday's game, Inter have a 10-point advantage on their crosstown rivals, and this is the main reason why an Inter win all but locks up the title, unless something really unexpected happens over the remaining weeks of the season. If Milan get all three points, Inter are still heavy favorites, but the race remains on, at least potentially.

While Inter could land the hammer blow, the Nerazzurri had some struggles this season when they've had to face the top teams in both the domestic league and the Champions League's league phase. This is something Inter had to work on, but at the same time, they were able to show a lot of resilience since they lost to Massimiliano Allegri's AC Milan back in November. Inter won 14 of the last 15 Serie A matches, with only the 2-2 home draw against Napoli on January 11, and really focused on cementing their leadership in the league, while losing track of their European run, as they were knocked out by Bodo/Glimt in the playoffs.

AC Milan, on the other hand, have faced some ups and downs recently, dropping points in two consecutive home matches against Como (1-1) and especially losing to Parma at San Siro, turning in one of the most disappointing results of their season under Allegri. The Italian manager has repeated since the start of the season that the club's primary objective is Champions League qualification. While that may still be the official target, the fanbase began to believe in something more as the team crept closer to the top of the table. With the Derby della Madonnina approaching, however, the pressure shifts to Inter. The Nerazzurri have the opportunity to put an end to AC Milan's hopes of a comeback, something that has already happened in the recent past. This time, Inter cannot allow history to repeat itself.

What's next for San Siro?

Meanwhile, this derby is going to be one of the last at San Siro, the iconic Milan stadium, because it is going to be demolished. This is now official, and the upcoming Derby della Madonnina will be one of the last ever played at this venue. Back in October 2025, the Milan City Council voted in favor of the sale for €197 million ($231 million) of the stadium to the two clubs of Milan, Inter and AC Milan, that know own the arena and the areas around it. The two historical teams are owned by two American funds, Oaktree and RedBird, that decided to start building a new stadium in the same area, with the current infrastructure set to be demolished right after. This is not only happening, but also in a short time. In fact, Inter president Giuseppe Marotta has announced to DAZN Italy that the plan is to start building the new arena in 2027 and play the first official game in 2030, two years before the 2032 UEFA Euro that will also take place in the new stadium.

San Siro will still be the home venue for both Inter and AC Milan for three more years at least, but there is already a sort of nostalgic feeling when they play home matches. On February 6 earlier this year, San Siro hosted the opening ceremony of the 2026 Milano–Cortina Winter Olympic Games, likely the last major event at the stadium not related to soccer. In the coming years, there will be much more to say about San Siro and the new stadium planned for the same area. But if you're thinking about traveling to Milan to experience a match at this historic ground, it's worth starting to plan now, there may not be much time left to see it in person.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Inter, odds

Date : Sunday, March 8 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, March 8 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan

: San Siro -- Milan Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan +240; Draw +215; Inter +119

How to watch Serie A Matchday 28

All times U.S./Eastern.

Friday, March 6

Napoli 2, Torino 1

Saturday, March 7

Cagliari vs. Como, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Atalanta vs. Udinese, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. Pisa, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, March 8

Lecce vs. Cremonese, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Fiorentina vs. Parma, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Bologna vs. Hellas Verona, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Genoa vs. AS Roma, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. Inter, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, March 9

Lazio vs. Sassuolo, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)