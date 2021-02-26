AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is known to express his opinion, regardless of the topic. In a recent interview with Discovery+ in Sweden, that topic was LeBron James. Ibrahimovic believes that James should stick to sports and criticized the Los Angeles Lakers star's social activism.

"(LeBron) is phenomenal at what he's doing, but I don't like when people have some kind of status, they go and do politics at the same time," Ibrahimovic said. "Do what you're good at. Do the category you do. I play football because I'm the best at playing football. I don't do politics. If I would be a political politician, I would do politics.

"That is the big first mistake people do when they become famous and they become in a certain status. Stay out of it. Just do what you do best because it doesn't look good."

James has always been very candid about causes that he supports in the public eye, and it was most obvious leading up to the 2020 presidential election. He organized the "More Than a Vote" campaign, which was focused on getting more Americans to vote -- especially in Black communities. James also said he wouldn't visit the White House to celebrate championships while Donald Trump was the President but thinks "it would be great" to visit now that Joe Biden is commander in chief.

Likewise, Ibrahimovic is an outspoken athlete -- but kind of in a different way. He was a member of the Los Angeles Galaxy for two seasons and the Swedish soccer star took out a full page advertisement in the Los Angeles Times upon joining the team that read "Dear Los Angeles, you're welcome." During his time with the team, Ibrahimovic did score 52 goals and completely dominated the MLS.

Ibrahimovic joined AC Milan in December 2019 and now has the Serie A club in contention for a league title.