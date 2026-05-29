Luis Enrique: Achraf Hakimi fit to play for PSG in Champions League final against Arsenal

Achraf Hakimi will be able to play the Champions League final against Arsenal that will take place at the Puskas Arena on Saturday in Budapest, PSG manager Luis Enrique said during the pre-match press conference that took place on Friday. Hakimi, who will also represent Morocco at the 2026 World Cup this summer, missed the last matches of the season after sustaining a muscular injury during the exciting 5-4 win in Paris in the Champions Legaue semifinal against Bayern Munich. Hakimi, after providing one assist in the first leg, sustained muscular fatigue in his right thigh during the final minutes and was later forced to miss the remaining four Ligue 1 games and the second leg of the Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich that took place at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The expectation, now confirmed by the PSG manager, was that he would able to be back for the final act of the European tournament and be ready to play with Morocco at the World Cup, where the national team coached by Mohamed Ouahbi will face Brazil, Scotland and Haiti in the group stage.

How to watch Arsenal vs. PSG, odds

Date : Saturday, May 30 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 30 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Puskas Arena -- Budapest, Hungary

: Puskas Arena -- Budapest, Hungary TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Odds: PSG +130; Draw +230; Arsenal +220

What did Luis Enrique say?

Speaking ahead of Saturday's Champions League final, Luis Enrique briefed the media on the injury status of his roster and said that both Nuno Mendes and Ousmane Dembele are also fit and expected to play against Arsenal on Saturday.

"They are fine and able to play," and also praised the work done by his rival Mikel Arteta, who, after winning the Premier League title with the Gunners will also manage his first ever Champions League final. "I am not surprised, especially with what he has done this year. They are worthy of winning the Premier League, the best team in the league. It was not easy with Manchester City on their tails. Arteta has been there six and a half years, and he knows them inside and out. I don't think there is any better motivation than winning the Champions League, but we will see. We will see who wins. Because that is it. We have won our leagues, and I will focus on what is best for our team."