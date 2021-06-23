Paris Saint-Germain's search for a long-term solution to the troublesome right-back position looks set to solved by Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi.

The French giants have been chasing the Morocco international since the end of the domestic season and sporting director Leonardo is close to landing his man.

Hakimi, 22, joined Inter from Real Madrid off the back of an impressive loan spell with Borussia Dortmund -- with whom he faced PSG in the UEFA Champions League -- and now he will add attacking intent, versatility, and longevity on the right side at Parc des Princes.

If Les Parisiens are prepared to pay top dollar for the Madrid-born Moroccan, it is because his consistency over the past two seasons have convinced them that he is already at top talent at such a young age.

Also, considering how finite the options at right back and right wingback are at present, now is the time to move and snare a player who could become a key figure in the years to come ahead of European champions Chelsea.

With Financial Fair Play eased for now due to the economic impact of COVID-19, PSG are looking to capitalize on the situation by adding Hakimi to the captures of Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma on free transfers.

Latest Achraf Hakimi transfer news

June 23, 2021: CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano reports that PSG are to return to Inter with an offer of around $84 million to ensure that the deal goes through with personal terms and a five-year contract already agreed.

June 22, 2021: Chelsea remain in contact with Hakimi's agent but that no bid has been tabled with the Blues keen to only offer players.

June 15, 2021: Hakimi's agent reveals that his client is the "only one who will leave Inter" with PSG in contact with the club and Chelsea only in touch with the player.

June 13, 2021: PSG offer of $72 million rejected as Inter consider free agent Stefan Radu as a defensive reinforcement.

June 9, 2021: Chelsea in direct contact with Hakimi's camp as PSG push for deal.

June 8, 2021: PSG negotiating with Inter for Hakimi with a valuation difference of around $24 million between the two clubs.

June 7, 2021: Hakimi is listed as PSG's "main target" as Wijnaldum and Donnarumma deals draw close.

June 1, 2021: PSG start to work on Hakimi deal as Bayern Munich keep distance and Chelsea register their interest.

Achraf Hakimi: Numbers to know

15 club goal contributions: Hakimi provided seven goals and eight assists as Inter won the Serie A title for the first time since their 2009-10 success -- the first non-Juventus title since AC Milan's triumph the following 2010-11 season.

0.23 expected Assists per 90 minutes: Hakimi was a creative machine for Inter, creating more expected assists than any other defender in Serie A.

15.66 passes in the final third per 90: PSG will find a player very comfortable at the attacking end of the pitch. Only Atalanta wing back Hans Hateboer played more attacking third passes.

4.88 touches in the opposition box per 90: Hakimi is by far the most prolific defender in Serie A when it comes to being on the ball in the opposition box. Only one other defender in Italy, Robin Gosens of Atalanta even touches it more than four times in the box, at 4.06.

1.31 shots per 90: Only six defenders averaged more shots per 90 minutes in Serie A than Hakimi.

Transfer risk factor

Given his young age, established pedigree having already played for Real, Dortmund and Inter, plus PSG's struggle to find a fixed right-back for a long period of time, signing Hakimi is a no-brainer.

The financial aspect of the deal is a bit surprising in the climate but with FFP being relaxed, Qatari boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi is coming good on his promise to heavily invest this summer to strengthen.

Should this deal work out as expected, PSG will have a right-sided starter for the best part of the next 10 years and Hakimi's resale value should remain reasonably high if things do not quite pan out as hoped.

The signing of a Morocco international will also be a commercial boon given the Moroccan community in Paris and it will give Hakimi a chance to experience a French-speaking environment having grown up in Madrid.