Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are in talks to take over Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC, according to an announcement from the club on Wednesda. Reynolds and McElhenney have been talking about investing over $2.5 million into the club, BBC reports.

"Talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC," Wrexham AFC, which plays in the National Leagues (the fifth tier of English soccer) said in a statement.

Reynolds, a Canadian, is the star of the "Deadpool" franchise while McElhenney is an actor, director and producer best known for role in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

Wrexham AFC is currently a fan-owned club and Spencer Harris is the trust director of the fans. He told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast that the Hollywood duo has been interested in the club for quite some time.

"We started talking through representatives of theirs, talking about the club, and we're now in a position where we are able, following the SGM on Tuesday night, to get into detailed discussions about what a takeover deal could look like," Harris said. "There is some way to go and at the end of the day it will be the supporters who decide what the future direction of the club will be."

While Reynolds is a Hollywood star, he also owns Mint Mobile and recently joined the board of the Match Group, which owns Tinder and Match.com, among other dating apps and site. If Reynolds and McElhenney end up owning a piece of Wrexham AFC, it's possible that Reynolds may push to put the logos of one of the companies he has a hand in on the club's kits -- especially after Stevenage's kits with the Burger King logo on them went viral earlier this year.