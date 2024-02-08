It's a historic AFC Asian Cup final as host nation Qatar will face Jordan for the championship on Feb. 10 on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network. Jordan have already made history by toppling one of the favorites in South Korea to appear in their first-ever Asian Cup Final. Ranked 87th in the FIFA men's rankings, Jordan weren't even expected to make it out of their group and now they've gotten out of one that included South Korea before then knocking them out of the tournament. Qatar have had their own moment to remember as well getting past an Iran side that's among the most successful Asian Cup teams ever.

Taking place at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, it will be a match for the ages as both teams can push the pace as shown by four of the top joint-top-five scorers taking part in the final. Qatar's Akram Afif has a chance at the Golden Boot with five goals while Hassan Al-Haydos, Yazan Al-Naimat and Musa Al-Taamari are all level on three goals apiece.

Al-Taamari of Jordan is also the only player in the game who plays their soccer in a top-five league and the Montpellier forward will be looked at often during the final.

How they got here

Jordan: Finishing third in their group, Jordan were able to advance based on being one of the best placed third-place finishers before quite the match facing Iraq in the round of 16. Just the five goals and two red cards would've seemed like enough, but trailing 2-1, Jordan were able to score two stoppage-time goals in the 95th and 97th minute of play to meet Tajikistan in the quarterfinals.

That match was a little less eventful with Jordan winning 1-0, setting them up for a second date with South Korea. Attacking that match with more aggression due to the suspension of Kim Min-jae, Jordan were able to dominate from start to finish, winning 2-0.

Qatar: Winning Group A with a flawless record, Qatar kicked off their Asian Cup defense in style before meeting Palestine in the round of 16. Goals on either side of halftime, including a penalty by Afif, they were able to avoid a slipup in that match but their next clashes wouldn't be so simple. Tied 1-1 after 120 minutes of play, it would take a penalty shootout to get past Uzbekistan which Qatar won 3-2. But the shootout featured just as many missed penalties (five) as made ones to secure passage.

Hanging on by a thread, Qatar clawed past Iran surviving the post being hit and shots raining down as the match was being closed out but they were able to grab a signature win while keeping the run going in their home country.

Players to watch

Akram Afif, Qatar: The forward may be overperforming his xG during the tournament with five goals but even if the scoring lets off, he has been central to all of Qatar's goals with three assists as well. With 15 chances created, when the ball is at Afif's feet, good things happen, so tracking him will play a very important role in the final.

Abdallah Nasib, Jordan: When figuring out how to track Afif, the 29-year-old center back is among the top people who come to mind. Winning 70% of his aerials and also 61% of duels overall, Nasib has been ever present in defense and while eyes will be on Jordan's attack, it's the defense that needs to step up in this match.

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Feb. 10 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 10 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Lusail Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar

: Lusail Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar Live stream: Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo

Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Odds: Jordan +280; Draw +205; Qatar +105

Prediction

This will be another end-to-end attacking affair but as Qatar gain experience in top tournaments, both winning the Asian Cup and appearing at the World Cup and Concacaf Gold Cup, it's a chance that the hosts won't let slip by them. Pick: Jordan 2, Qatar 3