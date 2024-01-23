Palestine's national soccer team has reached the knockout rounds of the AFC Asian Cup for the first time in its history after Tuesday's 3-0 win over Hong Kong in Group C.

The Lions of Canaan are into the round of 16 for the first-ever time thanks to finishing as one of the best third-placed teams this 2023 edition which ends a run of eight winless games in the competition.

Odai Al-Dabbagh opened the scoring in Doha after 12 minutes at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium before Zaid Al-Qanbar made it 2-0 three minutes into the second half and Al-Dabbagh added a third on the hour.

Makram Daboub's side had drawn 1-1 with the United Arab Emirates -- thanks to an own goal -- after a 4-1 thrashing by Iran which meant a four-point haul for Palestine and it was enough to advance as one of the four best third-placed sides in Qatar.

For a while it looked like Palestine might finish second in Group C, overcoming a remarkable four goal deficit in goal difference with UAE. But, a late goal for the Emirates against Saudi Arabia left Palestine in third with an even goal difference behind UAE's's goal difference of positive one.

Still, that was enough. China finished third in Group A with only two points, and while Syria also had four points and an even goal difference in Group B, their goal return of a single goal scored left them well behind Palestine's five.

Hong Kong finished the 2023 edition with a 13-game winless run in the AFC Asian Cup which is the longest run without victory in the history of the competition.