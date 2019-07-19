AFCON 2019 final: Senegal vs. Algeria live score, updates, stream, TV channel, highlight, watch online

The day has arrived for the king of Africa to be crowned. The Africa Cup of Nations final is set for 3 p.m. ET in Egypt as Senegal takes on Algeria. Senegal has never won the competition but has one of the more talented teams on the continent led by Liverpool's Sadio Mane. Algeria, led by Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, seeks its second continental title and the first since 1990.

This is Senegal's second appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations final after coming up short in the 2002 championship match to Cameroon. The Algerians are in the final for a third time -- they lost the 1980 final to Nigeria before exacting revenge against the Nigerians in the final just a decade later.

It's going to be a match where fitness will be key. The temperature is expected to get up to 98 degrees in Cairo. Senegal had to play 30 extra minutes against Tunisia in the semifinals on Sunday, so Algeria could be a tad fresher in this one.

