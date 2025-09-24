The Afghan women's refugee team will participate in its first-ever international tournament in October. The upcoming FIFA Unites: Women's Soccer will kick off in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on October 23 and feature the Afghan refugee team against Chad, Libya, and the UAE women's national teams.

"Ensuring that all women have access to football is a priority for FIFA and a key element in shaping the future of our sport," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"We are aware of the potential the game has both on and off the pitch. These friendly matches represent more than just a competition; they are a symbol of hope and progress for women all over the world. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who are contributing to this event, including the United Arab Emirates Football Association for hosting a historic event that puts the players in the international spotlight."

The Afghan women's refugee team was founded in response to the Taliban's ban on women's sports following their takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. The FIFA-created squad cannot yet officially represent Afghanistan in World Cup qualifying.

Prior to the 2021 Taliban takeover, the Afghan women's national team had not played a match since 2018. The former squad had 25 players rostered, who now live outside of Afghanistan. FIFA statutes currently exist to avoid discrimination, but the nation has not been suspended from international soccer, and the men's national team continues to function.

In May, FIFA Council approved the creation of an Afghan women's refugee team as part of a long-term strategy, "Action for Afghan Women's Football." First and second pillars of the strategy target humanitarian and logistical support for women in Afghanistan, and the third is the Afghan women's refugee team. Former Afghan player and women's rights activist Khalida Popal was involved throughout the developmental process.

A final ID Camp in early September for the Afghan refugee team took place at St. George's Park National Football Centre, the training grounds of England's national teams. 70 players attended across the three ID camps, and a 23-player roster for the refugee camp will be selected by head coach Pauline Hamill. FIFA's strategy will include continued support for all players who attended the camps, whether or not they're selected for the final team.

The United Arab Emirates is led by head coach Vera Pauw, and the FIFA Unites hosts will aim to build on their current 117th ranking. Chad and Libya strive to crack the official FIFA Women's World Rankings, and the Afghan refugee team prepares for its first round-robin style tournament.

The matches will be available for live viewing on FIFA's streaming platform.