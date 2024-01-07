On Jan. 13, when the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off, Senegal's road of trying to repeat as champions will begin. With Nigeria's attacking strength, Morocco's defense, Mohamed Salah being in top form for Egypt, and the Ivory Coast along with Cameroon always being a threat, it will be no easy task as national teams battle to reach the summit of Africa.
Here's what to know:
Dates and how to watch
- Dates: Jan. 13-Feb. 11
- Location: Ivory Coast
- Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)
Schedule
All times Eastern
Group stage
Saturday, Jan 13
Ivory Coast vs. Guinea-Bissau, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 14
Nigeria vs. Equatorial Guinea, 9 a.m.
Egypt vs. Mozambique, 12 p.m.
Ghana vs. Cape Verde 3 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 15
Senegal vs. Gambia, 9 a.m.
Cameroon vs. Guinea, 12 p.m.
Algeria vs. Angola, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 16
Burkina Faso vs. Mauritania, 9 a.m.
Tunisia vs. Namibia, 12 p.m.
Mali vs. South Africa, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 17
Morroco vs. Tanzania 12 p.m.
DR Congo vs. Zambia, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Jan.18
Equatorial Guinea vs. Guinea-Bissau, 9 a.m.
Ivory Coast vs. Nigeria,12 p.m.
Egypt vs. Ghana, 3 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 19
Cape Verde vs. Mozambique, 9 a.m.
Senegal vs. Cameroon, 12 p.m.
Guinea vs. Gambia, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 20
Algeria vs. Burkina Faso, 9 a.m.
Mauritania vs. Angola, 12 p.m.
Tunisia vs. Mali, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 21
Morocco vs. DR Congo, 9 a.m.
Zambia vs. Tanzinia, 12 p.m.
South Africa vs. Namibia, 3 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 22
Guinea-Bissau vs. Nigeria, 12 p.m.
Equatorial Guinea vs. Ivory Coast, 12 p.m.
Mozambique vs. Ghana, 3 p.m.
Cape Verde vs. Egypt, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 23
Gambia vs. Cameroon, 12 p.m.
Guinea vs. Senegal, 12 p.m.
Mauritania vs. Algeria, 3 p.m.
Angola vs. Burkina Faso, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 24
Namibia vs. Mali, 12 p.m.
South Africa vs. Tunisia, 12 p.m.
Zambia vs. Morocco, 3 p.m.
Tanzania vs. DR Congo, 3 p.m.
Round of 16
Jan. 27-30
Quarterfinals
Feb. 2-3
Semifinals
Feb. 7
Third place match
Feb. 10
Final
Feb. 11, 3 p.m.
