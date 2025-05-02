Happy Friday! Between title races in Spain and Italy and the final day of the Championship, plenty of entertainment awaits this weekend. I'm Pardeep Cattry with your end-of-week update.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, May 2

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 3 p.m. ➡️ Peacock

🇺🇸 NWSL: Seattle Reign vs. Washington Spirit, 10:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

Saturday, May 3

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Championship: Burnley vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich, 9:30 a.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Arsenal vs. Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m. ➡️ NBC

🇮🇹 Serie A: Inter vs. Verona, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇺🇸 MLS: Atlanta United vs. Nashville, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Fox

🇪🇸 La Liga: Real Valladolid vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

Sunday, May 4

🇪🇸 La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo, 8 a.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m. ➡️ Peacock

🇺🇸 NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham vs. Chicago Stars, 1 p.m. ➡️ CBS, Paramount+

⚽ The Forward Line

🇪🇺 Barcelona, Inter resume league play

After a 3-3 draw that served as one of the most exciting UEFA Champions League semifinal matches in recent memory, Barcelona and Inter return to their domestic leagues with the hope of staking their claim in their title races – and balancing those trophy chases with next week's second leg.

La Liga's title race is expected to stay in Barcelona's favor this weekend, since they currently boast a four point lead over Real Madrid and have to face last place side Real Valladolid on Saturday. The matchup feels like an invitation for manager Hansi Flick to rotate through his team, especially since it will be their 12th match in 38 days. The list of rested players could include 17-year-old Lamine Yamal, though he will likely still be a talking point after impressing in his 100th appearance for the club on Wednesday, leaving Thierry Henry in awe of his ability.

Henry: "What I witnessed tonight from Lamine Yamal … it's not normal to be like that at 17. I'm not talking about what he does when he's on the ball, his awareness, how calm he is, how he sees the game, the way he will defend, put pressure. It's just not normal. We talked about the 100 games that he already has at that age. It's just stupid, really. I don't even know what I'm watching, what I'm witnessing, but he played like a man possessed, and when I say 'a man,' he's not even a man yet, technically. It's just not normal."

As for Inter, Wednesday's result snapped their three game losing and goalless streak, perhaps just in time to reinvigorate their Serie A title chances. They enter the weekend just three points behind Napoli and have a chance to at least keep pace if they beat 15th place Verona, a game that could be a platform to showcase their strengths. The game in Barcelona offered a reminder of what Inter's attack can look like at their best, something Francesco Porzio notes could be their key to success not only this weekend but also for the second leg in Milan on Tuesday.

Porzio: "Inter's attacking transitions, when they were able to make it happen thanks to the incredible work of their midfielders Nicolo Barella and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, created many problems for the high defensive line of Flick's team, who were not able to contain them when they were too exposed. Inter will have other chances to score in their home second leg, and they can't miss them, even if it's likely that Inter captain Lautaro Martinez won't make it as he left the pitch injured on Wednesday. It's a difficult task for strikers Mehdi Taremi and Marko Arnautovic, who will have to cope with the absence of probably the best Inter player."

Neither title race will be wrapped up this weekend, the margins still too close with four games to go in Spain and three in Italy.

📺 What we're watching



🔗 Midfield Link Play

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Championship's dramatic final weekend

The Championship comes to a close on Saturday with a season finale that always proves to be one of the most underrated days on the soccer calendar thanks to the promotion and relegation races, and this year looks destined to keep the league's tradition of chaos alive.

While Leeds United and Burnley have booked their spots in next season's edition of the Premier League through automatic promotion, the teams ranked third through sixth will enter the promotion playoffs. Sheffield United and Sunderland have already booked a top six finish but with one game to go, there are still five teams competing for the last two spots – Bristol City, Coventry City, Millwall, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough. Bristol and Coventry currently sit in fifth and sixth, respectively, but it's more or less win or stay put time for everyone involved, as James Benge writes.

Benge: "it is win or bust for Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough. It's not much less than that for Frank Lampard's Coventry either, who would have to assume that they will get leapfrogged by at least one of Millwall and Blackburn if they only pick up a point. Blackburn may be hoping their final game is an early warmup for a three vs. six playoff clash with Sheffield United while Millwall have a lot of work to do despite how close they are to the top six. A point at Burnley would be tough enough but even then they'd be reliant on Middlesbrough beating Coventry, Blackburn losing at Bramall Lane and Bristol City losing by a five goal margin against Preston. Alex Neil's side have to win."

Further down the table, seven teams are hoping to avoid the drop down to League One – Oxford United, Stoke City, Derby County, Preston North End, Luton Town, Hull City and Plymouth Argyle. Cardiff City have already been relegated while Hull and Plymouth are in the bottom three, but the margins are tight and there are plenty of matches to keep an eye on, as Benge notes.

Benge: "A point at Fratton Park might offer hope for Hull given their superior goal difference but whatever their result, their fate is not in their hands. That is because Luton Town have really turned it round in their final three games, winning all of them to mean that they can go to managerless West Brom believing in the great escape. Might relegation be decided at Pride Park? Stoke would be safe with a point and would also offer a handy cushion to Derby, who could then only go down if all three of Luton, Preston and Hull win. Then again, on the final day of the Championship, those fighting for their lives tend to pull off quite special performances."

🔗 Top Stories

⏪ European rewind: Here's a look at what the Champions League semifinalists need to fix to ensure they make it to the final, player ratings for Barcelona's draw with Inter, Micah Richards' praise for Lamine Yamal and a recap of the first legs of the Europa League semifinals.

✈️ De Bruyne to Chicago?: MLS' Chicago Fire are reportedly leading the race to sign Kevin de Bruyne, who will exit Manchester City at the end of the season.

❌ Messi, Ronaldo eliminated: Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr were knocked out of the AFC Champions Cup by Kawasaki Frontale, while the same happened to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the Concacaf Champions Cup against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

🇮🇹 Bans for Inzaghi, Calhanoglu: Inter's Simone Inzaghi and Hakan Calhanoglou will serve one game suspensions following a scandal involving the ultras of both the club and AC Milan.

🏟️ NWSL's facilities conundrum: NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman said the league is working on solutions during the 2026 men's World Cup, which will see some of their training grounds occupied by teams competing at the tournament.

❓ Stars' coaching search: Chicago Stars general manager Richard Feuz explained why the NWSL club fired head coach Lorne Donaldson and why there's no timeline for his successor.

🏳️‍⚧️ FA bans transgender women: The FA will institute a ban on transgender women playing soccer in England after a recent U.K. Supreme Court ruling on the legal definition of a woman.

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

Premier League: Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Friday, 3 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: Omar Marmoush to score (+115) – Manchester City might sit inside the top five as things stand but with sixth place Nottingham Forest one point behind and seventh place Aston Villa four points back with four games to go, resting on their laurels is not advised. The onus is on City to get the job done on Friday against Wolverhampton Wanderers, who currently sit in 13th place and are essentially in the lame duck part of their season. With a berth in next season's edition of the Champions League on the line, count on Omar Marmoush to be a focal point, especially as Erling Haaland continues a spell on the sideline. The Egypt international is up to seven goals in the early months of his spell at City but has a chance to continue to build his profile in these final weeks of the season, so a goal on Friday would not only help his team's case but his own.

