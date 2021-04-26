Paris Saint-Germain have extended goalkeeper Keylor Navas' contract by an additional year to keep the Costa Rica international at Parc des Princes until 2024.

The 34-year-old arrived from Real Madrid back in 2019 and his signature has coincided with the French giants reaching the UEFA Champions League final last year and the semi-finals against this time around.

"I am very happy to extend Keylor's contract," said a delighted PSG chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi. "He is the greatest goalkeeper in the world. He inspires great confidence in the team & our fans love him. He will be a decisive player in the major events at the end of this season and in the years to come."

Navas, who has the 2016-18 UCL titles to his name from his time at Santiago Bernabeu, is closing on 100 PSG appearances and has kept close to one clean sheet every two matches while picking up Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and Trophee des Champions titles.

However, it is on the European stage where the man from Perez Zeledon has made the most impact with Les Parisiens and his heroics against the likes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona so far this season have been a major factor in PSG reaching a second consecutive semi-final.

Despite his relatively short time in Paris so far, Navas has rapidly been recognized as one of the capital club's best-ever goalkeepers and is arguably one of the most impressive pieces of transfer business done by sporting director Leonardo.

If PSG are to advance past Manchester City to make a second consecutive Champions League final, Navas is expected to once again play a key role for Mauricio Pochettino's men.