Ajax looked to make a splash in the Europa League round of 32 with the club's new record signing, Sebastien Haller, who came over from West Ham for around €22.5 million. Unfortunately for the Eredivisie leaders, their European campaign will not include their new 26-year-old as of now because of a submission error.

Ajax confirmed to ESPN NL that Haller was mistakenly left off of the Europa League 25-man roster list that was due Wednesday. While the source of the error is not entirely clear, the club is working to try and get the issue reverse.

"It is indeed true that Haller is not on our Europa League list of players," an Ajax said. "We are working with the KNVB and UEFA to find out where things went wrong."

Haller's debut came on Jan. 10 against PSV Eindhoven where he helped his new club erase a 2-0 halftime deficit to steal a point from their opponents. In six games, he has scored two goals for Ajax, who will likely be checking their squad submissions with a paranoid fervor in the immediate future after this incident.

The Dutch club is set to take on Lille OSC of Ligue 1 on Feb. 25 in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 match.