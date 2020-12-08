From the moment the group stage draw was made, it seemed inevitable that Ajax and Atalanta would duke it out for second place behind Liverpool. That is exactly what they will do at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday. Atalanta can afford a draw thanks to their one-point lead over Ajax, who may yet rue the two-goal lead they let slip away when these sides met in Bergamo in October.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 9

: Wednesday, Dec. 9 Time : 12:55pm ET

: 12:55pm ET Location : Johan Cruyff Arena -- Amsterdam, Netherlands

: Johan Cruyff Arena -- Amsterdam, Netherlands TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Ajax +130; Draw +280; Atalanta +188 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Ajax: How will the Dutch champions cope without the dangerous wide duo of David Neres and Noussair Mazroui, both of whom are expected to be unavailable? The absence of Neres in particular will be a cruel blow for Erik ten Hag at a time when the Brazilian was just coming into form, scoring two and providing an assist in his last four games.

Atalanta: After their thrilling end to last season, going within minutes of knocking Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League, Atalanta have suffered something of a sophomore slump this season and find themselves languishing in 10th position in Serie A after a 2-0 defeat to Hellas Verona.

And yet the freewheeling all out attack of Gianpiero Gasperini's side has still emerged in flashes, most notably a superb 2-0 win at Anfield in which they soaked up pressure impressively in the first half before bursting into life with a swift double salvo in the second. That may be their gameplan to get the point they need.

Prediction

It can often be a mentally complex task for teams that head into these qualifying showdowns knowing that a draw is enough for them. Ajax's task is clear and even though they may be shorn of a few key cogs they have the quality to get the job done. PICK: Ajax (+130)