A late goal from Luis Muriel secured a spot in the Champions League round of 16 for Atalanta at Ajax's expense as the Italian club won 1-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Atalanta had travelled to Amsterdam knowing a point would be enough to secure second spot in Group D and judged their game to perfection, limiting Ajax to a handful of half-chances with solid defense before striking the winner moments after Ryan Gravenberch was off for the hosts.

Liverpool had top spot already secured and Midtjylland knew they would prop up the group but the Danes gave an impressive account of themselves as they held the English champions to a 1-1 draw in Denmark.

Recap the key talking points from the night's games below.

Atalanta judge their gameplan right to overcome Ajax

Whatever one might expect of Atalanta this was not it. Even in the specific situation the Italians had at the Johan Cruyff Arena, where a point would see them hold off Ajax and claim second place in the group, one might have assumed it would not be in Atalanta's nature to attempt to hold what they had.

Certainly there were moments, Alejandro Gomez and Duvan Zapata combining on the edge of the Ajax box to tee up Marten de Roon who shanked wide, but for the most part Atalanta focused on limiting their hosts' avenues to goal. The front three pressed high but dropped back when they were beaten, adding numbers to the flanks and challenging Ajax to beat them with crosses.

It worked rather effectively, by the interval the quality of chances Ajax had created had an expected goals value of 0.16 with a low percentage header from teenage striker Brian Brobbey the nearest the hosts got to a serious opportunity. However, Atalanta's reluctance to go on the front foot did leave the game more delicately poised than it might have been had they gone on the attack.

The second half rather continued the cold war and, although it momentarily threatened to flicker into life when Davy Klaasen's low shot was well saved by Pierluigi Gollini, the sending off of Ajax's 18-year-old Gravenberch only added to Ajax's task in the closing stages.

Having held firm for 85 minutes Atalanta were able to pounce as Ajax pushed greater numbers upfield in search of a winner. Remo Freuler won a 50-50 challenge high up the pitch and slipped substitute Muriel in behind a disorganized defense to slot in the winner.

Midtjylland earn memorable draw

Liverpool's team sheet was perhaps an unwelcome surprise for their hosts when it arrived in the home dressing room at the Arena Herning. Far from the scratch line-up Midtjylland might have expected, key cogs in Jurgen Klopp's strongest side - most notably Mohamed Salah and Fabinho - were lined up against them.

There was still plenty of young talent in the Liverpool XI and with an average age of 24 years and 26 days this was the youngest squad in this club's Champions League history. Yet when a game has no sporting importance it would be curious if any manager was not naming the best and brightest from his academy.

Meanwhile a manager who has consistently bemoaned his inability to rest and rotate key players opted not to rest and rotate key players. Fabinho has featured in every game since returning from a thigh injury and his fitness is vital for Liverpool with Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk sidelined. There was an alternative on the bench in Billy Koumetio; the 18-year-old has not played a senior match for the Reds but there will be few games where it is easier to blood him.

That Koumetio entered the fray after 45 minutes with the game not yet won begged the question why it did not make sense to start him anyway.

Age was not the only reason this game will end up in Liverpool's history books. After just two minutes Mohamed Salah had put the pressure on Dion Cools and stabbed the ball into the net for his 22nd Champions League goal, breaking Steven Gerrard's club record for the most goals scored in Europe's premier club competition.

Chasing a first win in the Champions League proper, Midtjylland refused to concede defeat after Salah's goal and the early moments of the second half brought a string of chances, particularly for Sory Kaba. The hosts would be rewarded for their attacking thrust when VAR awarded them a penalty, Caoimhin Kelleher was adjudged to have fouled Anders Dreyer and Alexander Scholz converted from the spot.

Both sides pushed forward in search of a late winner with Kelleher saving well from an Evander header and Takumi Minamino poking in the knockdown from Sadio Mane's header just before the 90th minute. Another lengthy VAR check ensued with confusion as to whether Mane's header had hit his own arm or Cools'.

Minamino might have been the only person in the ground to be particularly disappointed that the goal was disallowed as the Danish champions secured a point that they thoroughly merited after a group stage where their impressive performances have not always been reflected in their points tally.

Final table