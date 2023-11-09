UEFA Europa League action continues with the reverse fixture between AFC Ajax and Brighton on Thursday on Paramount+. The Seagulls previously defeated Ajax 2-0 at the Amex and are looking to advance out of the group stage of the tournament, but injuries to key players have left them winless over their last five league matches. Meanwhile, Ajax will try to rebound from the abysmal start to their season and have won their last two Eredivisie matches against FC Volendam and Heerenveen. You can watch these teams go head-to-head when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days.

Kickoff from Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Ajax vs. Brighton odds list Brighton as -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Ajax listed as +300 underdogs. A draw is priced at +330 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

How to watch Brighton vs. Ajax

Ajax vs. Brighton date: Thursday, Nov. 9

Ajax vs. Brighton time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Ajax vs. Brighton live stream: Paramount+ (try it free for seven days)

UEFA Europa League picks for Brighton vs. Ajax

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Ajax vs. Brighton, Green is picking Brighton to win and Over 1.5 goals to be scored for a -115 payout. The expert acknowledges that Ajax are showing signs of improvement with new manager John van't Schip, evident in their last two league matches. Brighton will still be difficult to beat, however, even though they are missing Solly March, Danny Welbeck and Julio Enciso due to injuries.

"Ajax was dreadful at the Amex, but it should be more competitive in Amsterdam this week," Green told SportsLine. "However, Ajax is still struggling, despite those wins against Volendam and Heerenveen. The Seagulls are vastly superior to both of those teams, and they could leave Amsterdam with all three points if they play like they did at the Amex two weeks ago." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the UEFA Europa League on Paramount+

