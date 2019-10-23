Ajax vs. Chelsea: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Ajax can move to nine points with a victory
Ajax can nearly book a spot in the next round with three more points on Wednesday in the Champions League group stage as the Dutch side hosts American Christian Pulisic and Chelsea. Ajax is 2-0-0 in the cup and has yet to concede a goal, while the Blues won at Lille last time out to bounce back to the Matchday 1 defeat to Valencia. Ajax can put one foot in the round of 16 with a victory at home.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Champions League: Ajax vs. Chelsea
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 23
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Johan Cruyff Arena
- TV channel: TNT and TUDN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Ajax +130 | Chelsea +195 | Draw +260
Storylines
Ajax: What an experienced, talented squad. They've reloaded after last season and have six points from two games. The 3-0 win at Valencia was a bit misleading because Valencia had numerous chances, hit the post and missed a penalty kick, but the Dutch side deserved to win and is full of confidence. The defense does have its lapses though.
Chelsea: Does Christian Pulisic even have a chance of starting? He hasn't been a key figure for the Blues, but he came in against Newcastle on Saturday and helped create the winning goal. We'll see if that was enough to earn him a start or some minutes against an Ajax team that is favored.
Ajax vs. Chelsea prediction
Ajax shows that last year was no fluke, dominates Chelsea and moves to nine points.
Pick: Ajax 2, Chelsea 1
